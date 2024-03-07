Dragon's Dogma 2's Realistic Cooking Scenes Stir Appetite for Adventure, Says Itsuno

In an intriguing revelation made during a 4Gamer interview, Hideaki Itsuno, the director of Dragon's Dogma 2, disclosed that the game's cooking scenes, specifically meat over a campfire, were created using real footage rather than CGI. This decision, stemming from the team's personal camping experiences, adds an unexpected layer of realism to the fantasy world of the upcoming game, scheduled for release on March 22, 2024, for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Windows PC.

From CGI to Reality: A Culinary Adventure

Itsuno shared that the decision to use real footage was influenced by the development team's passion for camping. After months of discussion, they decided to incorporate the simplicity and joy of cooking meat over a campfire into the game. This choice not only brings a unique authenticity to the game's camping scenes but also showcases the developers' dedication to creating immersive and detailed game environments. The variety of meats available in the game changes based on what players choose to cook, illustrating the team's commitment to diversity and realism.

More Than Just Gameplay: Building a World

While some might question the relevance of such details in a fantasy game, Itsuno views them as essential to creating a believable and engaging world. Beyond just adding to the game's realism, these elements are meant to foster a connection between players and the game's world. Itsuno humorously hopes players will appreciate the team's commitment to these details, even if it leads them to think the developers are "idiots" for focusing on such minutiae. This approach underscores the team's desire to craft a game that feels like a living, breathing world, rather than just a series of quests and battles.

Anticipation Builds for Dragon's Dogma 2

The inclusion of real cooking scenes is just one of many details that have fans eagerly anticipating Dragon's Dogma 2. Itsuno's interviews and previews have highlighted the game's expansive world, intricate NPC interactions, and the challenges of creating a game that balances adventure with realism. As the release date approaches, the gaming community is abuzz with excitement over the sequel to a beloved title, hoping that it delivers both the grand adventure and the intimate, realistic details that have been promised.

As Dragon's Dogma 2 edges closer to its release date, it's clear that Itsuno and his team are not only pushing the boundaries of fantasy gaming but also redefining what players can expect from the genre. By blending the epic with the everyday, they are crafting a game that promises to be as engaging and immersive as it is surprising and delightful. With its mix of adventure, realism, and a touch of whimsy, Dragon's Dogma 2 is shaping up to be a must-play title for gamers everywhere.