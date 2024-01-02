Devastating Series of Earthquakes Rock Japan: Over a Dozen Dead, New Warning in Ishikawa Prefecture

Following a seismic event measuring 7.6 in magnitude along with subsequent aftershocks and a tsunami striking Japan’s western coast, authorities reported that more than a dozen individuals have lost their lives. Relief and rescue operations are ongoing. Additionally, a fresh earthquake warning has been issued in Ishikawa prefecture.

Unfolding of the Catastrophe

Rescue efforts were hindered by damaged and blocked roads, with thousands of army personnel, firefighters, and police officers dispatched to the worst-hit areas. The quake disrupted rail services and flights, leaving many households without power and water. The earthquake also jolted buildings in the capital, Tokyo, prompting a major tsunami warning for Ishikawa and other coastal areas of Japan. It is marked as the strongest earthquake in Japan since the devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami that resulted in meltdowns at a nuclear plant.

Aftermath of the Disaster

The aftermath of the disaster witnessed collapsed buildings, submerged boats at ports, and numerous homes destroyed by fire. The residents faced power outages amid cold overnight temperatures. The disaster also disrupted public transportation and caused power outages. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a special warning for a potential tsunami, confirming the death of four people. A fire broke out in Wajima, leading to reports of more collapsed buildings and injuries.

Nation’s Response to the Crisis

In response to the crisis, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged people in the affected areas to continue to pay close attention and evacuate as soon as possible. The government pledged to gather information swiftly while working overnight to manage the situation. Military assistance was dispatched to the hardest-hit areas, and thousands are currently housed in evacuation centers. The ongoing rescue efforts are complicated by the forecast of snow and damaged roads. The U.S. President has also extended support to Japan in these testing times.