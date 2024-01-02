en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Japan

Devastating Earthquake Shakes Japan’s Noto Peninsula: Rescue Operations in Progress

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:07 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:23 am EST
Devastating Earthquake Shakes Japan’s Noto Peninsula: Rescue Operations in Progress

In a harrowing instance of nature’s fury, a devastating earthquake of a 7.6 magnitude rocked the Noto Peninsula, located on Japan’s northwestern coast. The tremor, which struck on a Monday, ripped through the serene surroundings, causing a trail of destruction and claiming at least 20 lives. The impact was so severe that it caused buildings to crumble, roads to buckle, and initiated a fire that left over 100 houses and buildings in ashes, particularly in the city of Wajima.

Unfolding of a Catastrophe

The quake’s epicenter was in Ishikawa Prefecture, and its repercussions were felt far and wide. The aftermath was a sight of chaos and helplessness. Power outages swept across the region, lives were lost, and a wave of fear and uncertainty enveloped the residents. The catastrophe prompted the evacuation of nearly 100,000 people, leaving almost 33,000 households in darkness. The quake’s force was strong enough to cause a tsunami with a height of 1.2 meters in Wajima, leading to a tsunami warning that was later downgraded.

(Read Also: 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Japan: Fatalities Reported, Immediate Response Underway)

Rescue Operations and International Response

As the tremors subsided, rescue workers swiftly spread across the affected area, initiating search and rescue operations amidst the rubble and damaged infrastructure. These operations, however, were hampered by the damaged roads and disrupted communications. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida assured to prioritize ‘human life above all else’ and vowed to ‘spare no effort in our emergency disaster responses, including saving lives and rescuing disaster victims.’ The international community too stood in solidarity with Japan, expressing readiness to offer assistance.

(Read Also: Weaving the Global Market Tapestry: A Deep Dive into Today’s Market Cues)

Impact and Aftermath

The earthquake disrupted normal life in the region, prompting the cancellation of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako’s New Year’s appearance. The quake’s tremors raised concerns over the safety of Japan’s nuclear power plants, caused chaos in the transportation system, and led to the suspension of train and air services. The city of Wajima bore the brunt of the quake, with 50 buildings in a market area devoured by blazes. Military assistance has been deployed to the hardest-hit areas, and so far, none of the nuclear reactors in the region have been reported as damaged.

As aftershocks continue to jolt the region, the people of Japan remain resilient, picking up the pieces and trying to rebuild their lives amidst the devastation.

Read More 

0
Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Japan Shaken by 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake: Unfolding Trauma and Resilience

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Japan Grapples with New Year's Day Earthquake: A Test of Resilience

By BNN Correspondents

Japan Grapples with Aftermath of New Year's Day Earthquake

By BNN Correspondents

Japan Rattled by Powerful Earthquake: A Shocking Start to 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Central Japan Rocked by 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake: A Humanitarian Crisi ...
@Accidents · 33 mins
Central Japan Rocked by 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake: A Humanitarian Crisi ...
heart comment 0
New Year’s Day Earthquake Devastates Japan’s Western Coast

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Day Earthquake Devastates Japan's Western Coast
Celebrity Couple Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte Ring in 2024 with Love in Japan

By BNN Correspondents

Celebrity Couple Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte Ring in 2024 with Love in Japan
South Korea’s President Expresses Solidarity with Japan Following Deadly Earthquake

By BNN Correspondents

South Korea's President Expresses Solidarity with Japan Following Deadly Earthquake
Celebrity Couple Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte Ring in 2024 with Love in Japan

By BNN Correspondents

Celebrity Couple Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte Ring in 2024 with Love in Japan
Latest Headlines
World News
Dr. S. Jaishankar Speaks on 'K-forces': A Shift in India's Foreign Policy
39 seconds
Dr. S. Jaishankar Speaks on 'K-forces': A Shift in India's Foreign Policy
New York Defeats Toronto in PWHL Opener: A Historic Start to the Season
49 seconds
New York Defeats Toronto in PWHL Opener: A Historic Start to the Season
Nussmeier Leads LSU to Thrilling Comeback Victory at ReliaQuest Bowl
1 min
Nussmeier Leads LSU to Thrilling Comeback Victory at ReliaQuest Bowl
PM Modi Kicks Off 'Viksit Bharat' Campaign with Project Unveilings
2 mins
PM Modi Kicks Off 'Viksit Bharat' Campaign with Project Unveilings
Taiwan's Vice Presidential Debate Sees Opposition Challenge DPP's Energy Policy
2 mins
Taiwan's Vice Presidential Debate Sees Opposition Challenge DPP's Energy Policy
Mohamed Salah Leads Liverpool to Victory over Newcastle, Tops Premier League
4 mins
Mohamed Salah Leads Liverpool to Victory over Newcastle, Tops Premier League
Emergency Cabinet Meeting in Somalia Triggered by Ethiopia-Somaliland Agreement
4 mins
Emergency Cabinet Meeting in Somalia Triggered by Ethiopia-Somaliland Agreement
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Busan
4 mins
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Busan
Zambian Kwacha: Worst Performing Currency Under UPND's Economic Policies
4 mins
Zambian Kwacha: Worst Performing Currency Under UPND's Economic Policies
Sarah Bireete Highlights the Risks and Implications of Global Borrowing Practices
22 mins
Sarah Bireete Highlights the Risks and Implications of Global Borrowing Practices
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
41 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
44 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 hour
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
2 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
2 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
2 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
2 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app