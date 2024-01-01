en English
Disaster

Devastating 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:16 am EST
Devastating 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan

A devastating earthquake, registering a preliminary magnitude of 7.6, rattled central Japan, particularly affecting the Ishikawa Prefecture. This seismic event triggered a tsunami warning and advisories for evacuation, with potential aftershocks expected. The coastal prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama were put on high alert for hazardous tsunami waves, potentially reaching up to 5 meters.

Initial Impact and Immediate Response

Following the earthquake, over 36,000 households in Ishikawa and Toyama prefectures experienced power outages. Footage aired by NHK showed buildings collapsing in Ishikawa, one of them resulting in a fatality. However, Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority has confirmed no irregularities at nuclear power plants along the Sea of Japan, including those closest to the quake’s epicenter. South Korea’s meteorological agency also issued a warning for potential sea level rise in parts of the Gangwon province on the east coast.

Ripple Effects of the Quake

The seismic event didn’t just impact Japan. It affected Russia’s Sakhalin island, and South Korea warned of a potential rise in sea level on its east coast. Public services and transportation were heavily disrupted, with bullet trains halted, parts of the highway closed, and water pipes bursting. The damage extended to homes, with fears of hundreds being trapped in collapsed buildings and at least six homes significantly damaged.

Relief Efforts and Future Implications

In response, 1,000 military personnel from the Self Defense Forces were dispatched to aid rescue and recovery efforts. Despite the extensive road damage preventing some doctors from reaching their destinations, the country’s response mechanisms were quickly activated. The event has served as a stark reminder of the devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan, highlighting the vulnerability of areas along the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’ to seismic activities and the need for robust disaster preparedness measures.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

