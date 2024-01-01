en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Department of Migrant Workers Activates Hotlines for Filipinos in Japan Following Earthquake

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:27 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 7:42 am EST
Department of Migrant Workers Activates Hotlines for Filipinos in Japan Following Earthquake

In the wake of a potent 7.6 magnitude earthquake that struck western Japan, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has sprung into action, activating hotlines for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and their families.

This immediate response is a testament to the DMW’s commitment to safeguarding the Filipino community abroad, particularly in times of crisis.

Hotlines Activated Amid Tsunami Threat

Reacting to the tsunami threat triggered by the earthquake, the DMW announced the activation of hotlines for calls from both within Japan and abroad.

These lifelines are designed to provide support, guidance, and aid to the OFWs and their families who might be facing uncertainties or distress due to the seismic event.

Reaching Out for Assistance

OFWs and their families in need of assistance or information are encouraged to contact the DMW-OWWA Japan Helpdesk. The helpdesk can be reached through the hotline number 1348 from within Japan, or via international dialing at +632-1348.

In addition, the DMW-MWO-Osaka has provided two specific hotline numbers for contact: +81 7022756082 and +81 7024474016.

Aftermath of the Earthquake

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning along coastal regions of western Japan following the earthquake, leaving more than 32,500 homes without power.

The initial seismic event was followed by aftershocks of 6.2 magnitude and 5.2 magnitude, further amplifying the distress. In this nerve-wracking scenario, the activation of hotlines by the DMW comes as a beacon of hope, signaling that help is readily available for the Filipino community.

0
Disaster Japan Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

7.6 Magnitude Earthquake in Western Japan: A Look at Its Impact on Public Transportation

By BNN Correspondents

7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Western Japan

By Rizwan Shah

Earthquake in Ishikawa Prefecture: A Wake-Up Call for Building Resilience

By BNN Correspondents

Devastating 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan

By BNN Correspondents

Japan Shaken by Massive 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake: Destruction, Respons ...
@Disaster · 14 mins
Japan Shaken by Massive 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake: Destruction, Respons ...
heart comment 0
Japan Rocked by Series of Earthquakes, Fires Engulf Wajima

By Rizwan Shah

Japan Rocked by Series of Earthquakes, Fires Engulf Wajima
Significant Flooding in Male’ City: A Test of Resilience and Response

By BNN Correspondents

Significant Flooding in Male' City: A Test of Resilience and Response
Pakistanis safe after powerful earthquake hits Japan, says ambassador

By Waqas Arain

Pakistanis safe after powerful earthquake hits Japan, says ambassador
Tornadoes: The Financial and Human Cost of Nature’s Whirlwind Fury

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Tornadoes: The Financial and Human Cost of Nature's Whirlwind Fury
Latest Headlines
World News
Asian American Officials Challenge Unfair Scrutiny in U.S. Diplomacy and Intelligence
20 seconds
Asian American Officials Challenge Unfair Scrutiny in U.S. Diplomacy and Intelligence
Putin Signals Russia's Conditions for Peace in Ukraine
33 seconds
Putin Signals Russia's Conditions for Peace in Ukraine
Shubman Gill: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Aspirations
2 mins
Shubman Gill: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Aspirations
Ukraine's Conscription Controversy: A Test for Zelenskyy and his Nation
3 mins
Ukraine's Conscription Controversy: A Test for Zelenskyy and his Nation
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumph, Milestones, and Heartbreak
3 mins
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumph, Milestones, and Heartbreak
Sam Steel: A Journey of Empowerment from Wheelchair to Corporate World
3 mins
Sam Steel: A Journey of Empowerment from Wheelchair to Corporate World
The Transformative Power of Sports in India: An Analysis
5 mins
The Transformative Power of Sports in India: An Analysis
Personal Tragedies and Technological Advancements: A Tale of Two Extremes
6 mins
Personal Tragedies and Technological Advancements: A Tale of Two Extremes
The Uncertain Future of Biden's Judicial Nominees
7 mins
The Uncertain Future of Biden's Judicial Nominees
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
44 mins
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
2 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
2 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
3 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
4 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app