Department of Migrant Workers Activates Hotlines for Filipinos in Japan Following Earthquake

In the wake of a potent 7.6 magnitude earthquake that struck western Japan, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has sprung into action, activating hotlines for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and their families.

This immediate response is a testament to the DMW’s commitment to safeguarding the Filipino community abroad, particularly in times of crisis.

Hotlines Activated Amid Tsunami Threat

Reacting to the tsunami threat triggered by the earthquake, the DMW announced the activation of hotlines for calls from both within Japan and abroad.

These lifelines are designed to provide support, guidance, and aid to the OFWs and their families who might be facing uncertainties or distress due to the seismic event.

Reaching Out for Assistance

OFWs and their families in need of assistance or information are encouraged to contact the DMW-OWWA Japan Helpdesk. The helpdesk can be reached through the hotline number 1348 from within Japan, or via international dialing at +632-1348.

In addition, the DMW-MWO-Osaka has provided two specific hotline numbers for contact: +81 7022756082 and +81 7024474016.

Aftermath of the Earthquake

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning along coastal regions of western Japan following the earthquake, leaving more than 32,500 homes without power.

The initial seismic event was followed by aftershocks of 6.2 magnitude and 5.2 magnitude, further amplifying the distress. In this nerve-wracking scenario, the activation of hotlines by the DMW comes as a beacon of hope, signaling that help is readily available for the Filipino community.