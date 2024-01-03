en English
Automotive

Denso Advances in Hydrogen Power Development: A Leap Towards Decarbonization

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:55 am EST
Denso, a leading automotive supplier, is propelling the shift towards hydrogen power for automotive powertrains, through the advanced development of solid oxide electrolysis cells (SOECs) and solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs). The innovative technologies are being meticulously developed at Denso’s state-of-the-art plants located in the Aichi Prefecture of Japan, including the Hirose plant in Toyota City and another in Nishio City.

Denso’s Pilot Project in Nishio City

Denso has initiated an ambitious pilot project in Nishio, aimed at evaluating an energy management system that combines SOFCs with solar panels and storage batteries. This is a critical step in the company’s endeavor to revolutionize the way energy is generated and managed.

Benefits of SOFCs Over PEMFCs

Denso’s SOFCs, which operate at higher temperatures utilizing ceramic-based electrolytes, are considered more efficient in energy conversion and are particularly beneficial for continuous operation applications. This efficiency comes despite a longer start-up time compared to polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cells (PEMFCs).

Contributing to Decarbonization

With a clear focus on SOECs, Denso aims to produce low-cost green hydrogen. This pivotal move is set to contribute significantly to the reduction of CO2 emissions, thereby assisting global decarbonization efforts. While the technology is still under development, Denso envisages that SOFCs could also be employed to produce hydrogen from fossil fuels, reducing CO2 emissions in power generation and facilitating the transition away from fossil fuels.

