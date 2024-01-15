en English
Agriculture

Decoding Plant Communication: A Breakthrough Study Unveils Invisible Plant Defense Network

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:23 pm EST
Decoding Plant Communication: A Breakthrough Study Unveils Invisible Plant Defense Network

In a significant breakthrough, researchers from Saitama University in Japan have unveiled the intricate dynamics of plant communication, revealing how plants perceive and respond to airborne signals emitted by their wounded or insect-infested counterparts. This study illuminates an ‘invisible’ network of plant interaction and emphasizes its crucial role in plant defense.

Deciphering the Language of Plants

Plants, unlike animals, cannot physically react to danger by fleeing or fighting. Instead, they’ve evolved a sophisticated chemical language to communicate threats. Plants under attack emit volatile compounds, serving as a defense mechanism that not only repels herbivores but also alerts neighboring plants to the impending danger. The current study, led by Yuri Aratani and Takuya Uemura, dives into understanding how plants receive and interpret these signals.

Real-Time Imaging Unveils Plant Responses

The research team focused on a common weed, Arabidopsis thaliana, which they genetically modified to contain a calcium ion biosensor that fluoresces green upon activation. The team used real-time imaging techniques to observe the plant responses to these signals vividly. The method involved transferring the emitted compounds from damaged plants to healthy Arabidopsis plants using a pump and subsequently visualizing the calcium signaling with a fluorescence microscope.

Guard Cells: The First Responders

Through this innovative approach, researchers identified that two specific compounds, Z-3-HAL and E-2-HAL, triggered the calcium signaling. Additionally, they discovered that the initial responders to these signals were the guard cells. More intriguingly, the team found that pretreating plants with a phytohormone that closes stomata resulted in reduced calcium signaling, underlining the essential role of stomata in plant-to-plant communication.

Published in Nature Communications, this study marks a significant advance in our understanding of plant communication, shedding light on the ‘invisible’ network that plants use to defend themselves and their neighbors. As we continue to unravel the complex language of plants, we are reminded of the intricate and interconnected nature of life on Earth.

Agriculture Japan Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

