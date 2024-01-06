en English
Disaster

Death Toll Surpasses 100 in Japan Earthquake, Hundreds Still Missing

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 5:09 am EST
On New Year’s Day, a devastating 7.6 magnitude earthquake shook the west coast of Japan, marking the deadliest seismic event in the country since 2016. As of January 6, the death toll has risen to 110, with over 200 individuals still unaccounted for. The quake, which significantly impacted the Hokuriku region, not only claimed lives but also caused severe infrastructure damage and power outages, leaving more than 22,000 homes in darkness and over 30,000 people as evacuees.

The Aftermath and Challenges

The earthquake’s aftermath has been a scene of chaos and despair. Notable infrastructure damage and persistent rain have hampered rescue efforts and delayed the delivery of relief supplies. The situation has been further complicated by the risk of secondary disasters, with weather officials issuing warnings for potential heavy snowfall that could trigger landslides. Aftershocks continue to pose a threat, with a significant intensity 5 quake recorded in the town of Anamizu.

Government Response and International Aid

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida acknowledged the significant impact of the disaster and urged for accelerated emergency efforts to restore critical infrastructure. The rest of the world has not stood by idly, with international aid flowing in to assist Japan in this crisis. Notably, the United States has pledged $100,000 in aid, and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended condolences and offered further assistance.

Resilience Amid the Chaos

Despite the harrowing circumstances, the resilience of the Japanese people shines through. Freelance cameraman Masao Mochizuki and elderly couple Yutaka and Akiko Obayashi, for instance, have found refuge in makeshift shelters or their own vehicles. Priest Ayuko Noto and her family, choosing to sleep in their car to be able to quickly evacuate if another major quake occurs, exemplify the indefatigable spirit of the community.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

