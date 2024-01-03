Death Toll from Japan Earthquake Climbs to 62; Landslide Warnings Issued by Authorities

A 7.5-magnitude earthquake wreaked havoc on Ishikawa prefecture, Japan, on the first day of the year, leading to a catastrophic sequence of tsunamis, landslides, and a major fire. The quake, notorious for more than 400 aftershocks, has tragically taken at least 62 lives and injured over 300 individuals, with 20 in severe condition.

Unfolding Disaster

The Noto Peninsula, in particular, bore the brunt of the disaster. Towns such as Wajima and Suzu witnessed widespread destruction. The calamity has forced more than 31,800 people to seek refuge in shelters and has led to the collapse of at least 200 buildings—a figure likely to rise.

Rescue Operations and Challenges

Rescue efforts have been ramped up, with the number of military personnel and rescue dogs doubled in response. However, the Japan Meteorological Agency’s heavy rain warning for the region has exacerbated concerns over potential landslides. Many areas continue to grapple with power blackouts and lack of running water. Emergency supplies have reached the region, but the distribution process is hindered by damaged infrastructure.

Infrastructure and Quake Preparedness

Japan’s stringent building codes, enforced for over four decades, usually serve to mitigate earthquake damage. However, the Noto region has been experiencing increasingly frequent and powerful quakes over the past five years. The Shinkansen bullet trains and highways have recently been restored after disruptions that left thousands stranded. Some residents are now sheltering in evacuation centers, braving challenges such as cold weather and inadequate food supplies.

Impact on Nuclear Plants

Minor damage was also reported at some nuclear power plants along the Sea of Japan coast following the earthquake and aftershocks. However, no danger to the environment or the plants themselves has been reported. As Japan continues to recover from this disaster, the world watches and extends its support.