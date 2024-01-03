en English
Asia

Dalai Lama Offers Prayers and Suggests Spiritual Support to Japan Following Earthquake

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:11 am EST
Dalai Lama Offers Prayers and Suggests Spiritual Support to Japan Following Earthquake

In the wake of the recent devastating earthquake in Japan, His Holiness the Dalai Lama has extended a hand of spiritual support. Addressing a communiqué to the Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, the Dalai Lama articulated his profound sadness over the incident, offering condolences to the families of the victims and lauding the Japanese government for their relief efforts.

Unity in Grief and Strength

Demonstrating the global interconnectedness of pain and resilience, the Dalai Lama’s message echoed from Bodhgaya, India—a site of great significance in Buddhism—where he is currently stationed. In his letter, he emphasized the power of spiritual solace, suggesting that Japanese Buddhists partake in the recitation of the ‘Heart Sutra’, a revered Buddhist scripture. According to him, this practice could not only aid the souls of the deceased but also potentially forestall further calamities.

The Dalai Lama’s Communal Response

Not merely suggesting a course of action, the Dalai Lama has committed himself to the same. In the company of other members of the Sangha—Buddhist monastic community—and pilgrims present in Bodhgaya, the Dalai Lama plans to recite the ‘Heart Sutra’. The spiritual leader’s actions serve as a potent symbol of his solidarity with the Japanese people, reinforcing the belief in collective healing and the alleviation of suffering through shared spiritual practices.

Japan’s Struggle and Resilience

Japan, a nation no stranger to natural disasters, has once again been thrust into a state of emergency and loss. Despite the extensive damage and heartbreak, the country’s swift and efficient disaster response mechanisms have been commended globally. The Dalai Lama’s message serves as a reminder that while physical reconstruction is critical, spiritual healing is equally, if not more, essential in the aftermath of such monumental adversity.

Asia Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

