Daiichi Sankyo Boosts Enhertu Sales Forecast Amid Global Growth

Japanese pharmaceutical giant Daiichi Sankyo has revised its sales forecast for its blockbuster cancer drug, Enhertu, to 383.9 billion Japanese yen (about $2.6 billion) for the fiscal year ending March 31. The decision follows a surge in sales expectations outside the United States, despite a slight $30 million reduction in the U.S. sales estimate for Enhertu to $1.58 billion.

Enhertu's Performance

Developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca, Enhertu, a HER2-directed antibody-drug conjugate, has seen a stark 55% year-over-year increase in U.S. sales. The drug is leading in new patient share for multiple breast cancer indications, showcasing its potential as a transformative treatment in the oncology landscape.

Revenue Forecast and Future Developments

Daiichi Sankyo has also hiked its overall revenue forecast by 30 billion yen to 1,580 billion yen, largely due to factors including the weakening yen. The company is also awaiting several crucial developments in the coming months. This includes the likely expansion of Enhertu's indications based on phase 3 trial results expected by September, as well as a U.S. FDA priority review for a tumor-agnostic indication, with a decision due by May 30.

Challenging Rivals with Dato-DXd

Moreover, alongside AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo is progressing with datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd), an alternative antibody-drug conjugate. This novel therapeutic contender is poised to challenge Gilead Sciences' Trodelvy and is pending FDA acceptance for specific cancer indications. Furthermore, Daiichi and AstraZeneca are conducting additional phase 3 trials for Dato-DXd in various cancer treatment settings, further solidifying their position in the global oncology market.