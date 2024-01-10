Daihatsu's Midget II: Compact Marvel Hits Roadblock Amid Safety Test Scandal

Amid the gleaming fleet of luxury vehicles, there's an unexpected champion garnering attention—the Daihatsu Midget II. This compact truck, weighing a mere 1,213 pounds, has been making waves for its uncanny ability to fit snugly into the bed of a mid-sized truck. Yet, the Midget II's recent rise in popularity has been overshadowed by a significant challenge faced by its manufacturer, Daihatsu.

Advertisment

Compact Marvel in a World of Giants

Despite its top speed of 60 mph, the Midget II has carved a niche for itself among city dwellers who frequently navigate narrow spaces and tight alleyways. Launched in 1997, the Midget II is a refined version of the original Midget, which bore a striking resemblance to a motorized rickshaw. The Midget's compact size made it an invaluable asset in Southeast Asia's congested cities before it journeyed to Europe.

From Popularity to Controversy

Advertisment

However, the Midget II's journey hasn't been without its bumps. Daihatsu, a subsidiary of Toyota, has recently been embroiled in a scandal involving the falsification of safety results. Reportedly, production pressures led to the manipulation of safety tests over a period of three decades. This revelation brought all of Daihatsu's operations to a sudden halt, affecting all 64 models, including 24 sold under the Toyota brand.

An Independent Investigation Ignites a Deeper Probe

An independent impact test investigation, triggered by these irregularities, uncovered 174 new cases in 25 testing items. The Ministry of Transport launched a deeper probe into the matter, resulting in the cessation of manufacturing and the closure of all Daihatsu plants until the end of January. The last of these closures occurred on December 25, at the company's plants in Osaka, Oita, Shiga, and Kyoto.

Toyota's Response and Daihatsu's Future

The scandal has had significant repercussions, impacting around 9,000 employees and tarnishing the reputation of the Toyota group. In response, Toyota has pledged a complete overhaul of Daihatsu's system. As the company faces penalties and recall orders, it also plans to provide compensation to its suppliers. Despite these challenges, fans of the Midget II remain hopeful for its comeback, as the compact marvel's unique design continues to attract attention worldwide.