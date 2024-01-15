Daihatsu Conducts Crash Test Amid Safety Concerns, New Vehicle Launch Delayed

On January 15th, at the Daihatsu factory in Ryuo Town, Shiga Prefecture, a crash test was conducted to evaluate the safety performance of passenger vehicles in the event of a collision. The test involved a Daihatsu 'Gran Max' crashing into a concrete wall at a speed of 50 km/h, with the aim of verifying the effectiveness of airbag deployment and seatbelt functionality.

Addressing Certification Fraud

This test comes on the heels of Daihatsu's admission to certification fraud, where the company was found to be rigging tests to deploy airbags via a timer instead of by impact sensors. This revelation has caused a major stir in the automotive industry and raised safety concerns among Daihatsu's customers. The test was overseen by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT), ensuring transparency and aiming to restore consumer trust in the brand.

Public Release of Test Results

The results from these stringent tests will be made public gradually, model by model. Through this transparency, Daihatsu aims to rectify its past mistakes and reaffirm its commitment to prioritizing customer safety. The company is taking comprehensive measures to avoid such issues in the future and is working closely with the MLIT to ensure that its vehicles meet all safety standards.

Delays in New Vehicle Launch

Furthermore, Daihatsu's fraudulent activities have had a tangible impact on its operations. The release of a new electric light commercial vehicle, developed in collaboration with Toyota Motor Corporation and Suzuki, has been delayed. Originally scheduled for a 2023 launch, this highly anticipated vehicle's debut is now postponed due to the ongoing investigations and the company's endeavor to regain its credibility.