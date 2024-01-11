en English
Japan

Cold Snap Raises Landslide Concerns in Earthquake-Hit Noto Peninsula

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:16 pm EST
The Noto Peninsula, devastated by the recent earthquake, is now bracing for another challenge – severe cold weather. The meteorological department forecasts worsening conditions, with rain expected tomorrow, which may turn into snow in some areas. This spells trouble for the already beleaguered region, as it raises the threat of potential landslides.

Ravaged by Earthquake, Now Threatened by Weather

Earlier this month, the remote rural region of the Noto Peninsula was shaken by a powerful earthquake. The tremor left a trail of destruction, claiming lives, injuring many, and leaving a significant number of homes in ruins. Now, the region faces a severe cold snap, further compounding the difficulties of the rescue efforts.

Survival Against the Odds

Rescue teams are racing against time. The initial 72-hour period post-disaster, often referred to as the ‘Golden Time,’ is critical for saving lives. However, the adverse weather conditions and the threat of landslides are hampering these efforts. The hope of finding survivors amidst the rubble is dwindling with each passing hour.

The Human Toll of the Disaster

While statistics can provide an overview of the physical destruction, they fail to capture the emotional toll on the survivors. Dealing with loss, fear, and uncertainty in the aftermath of such devastation is a daunting task. The sanitary conditions in the quake-hit region are also cause for concern, further highlighting the immense challenges that the survivors and rescuers confront.

In these testing times, the residents are advised to remain vigilant for possible landslides, especially in areas where rain is expected to turn into snow. For more detailed weather updates, tune into ‘News Watch 9’ with Kiyoji Saita and Minoru Aoi.

Japan Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

