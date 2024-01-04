Club Med Launches Family-Oriented Kiroro Grand Ski Resort in Hokkaido

Club Med has unveiled the Kiroro Grand, a family-oriented ski resort positioned in the heart of Hokkaido’s renowned Kiroro region. Notable for its record 21-meter snowfall and an extended 160-day winter holiday, the Kiroro Grand is designed to provide a stress-free vacation experience for families of all ages.

Easy Accessibility and Premium Amenities

The resort is accessible from Hokkaido’s New Chitose Airport via a dedicated shuttle, lending to the stress-free experience. The 266-room Club Med Kiroro Grand boasts an immaculate ski domain, featuring 23 diverse courses to cater to skiers of all levels. The off-piste slopes span the Asari and Nagamine mountains, offering adventurous skiers a pristine skiing experience. The rooms, designed with indigenous Hokkaido art, feature oversized windows providing panoramic views of the enchanting landscape.

Entertainment and Culinary Delights

Club Med Kiroro Grand promises more than just a skiing vacation. The resort offers four themed restaurants, serving a variety of international, Asian, and local cuisines, including the famous Hokkaido Wagyu beef. Nightly performances and a bar with a wide selection of drinks ensure a lively entertainment scene. The focus on providing a memorable experience extends to the resort’s staff, including Taiwanese Sports Manager, Eddie Chang.

Child-Friendly Offerings and Extended Ski Season

The resort’s child-friendly offerings include daycare for toddlers, group ski courses for children aged 4 to 10, and special ski lessons for teenagers. The long snow season, extending from November to May, provides ample opportunity for skiing. In addition, the resort provides access to traditional Japanese Onsen, a spa, and heated swimming pools, ensuring a blend of relaxation and entertainment for guests of all ages.

The opening of the Kiroro Grand marks a new chapter for Club Med and the Kiroro region. With its robust offerings for families and skiers, the resort is set to redefine the winter holiday experience.