Clement Auto Group Responds to Rising Demand for Japanese Cars with Mitsubishi Inventory Expansion

In response to the burgeoning demand for Japanese vehicles in the United States, Clement Auto Group in Florissant, Missouri, is broadening its portfolio to include an extensive range of new Mitsubishi cars. Emphasizing the celebrated reliability and affordability of Mitsubishi models, the dealership is set to offer competitive prices and a wide selection of popular models such as the Outlander and Mirage.

Mitsubishi's Market Standings

Japanese automobile brands, including Mitsubishi, have been gaining recognition for their dependability, with many models clinching high rankings in the Kelley Blue Book's 2023-2024 list of favored cars in the US. Testament to Mitsubishi's accomplishments are top positions in the 2023 Annual Automotive Reputation Report and the JD Power Customer Service Index. Further elevating its status, the 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander has been bestowed with a TOP SAFETY PICK from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

New Initiatives by Mitsubishi Motors

In an endeavor to amplify customer satisfaction, Mitsubishi Motors has announced that it would include two years of limited maintenance for every 2024 vehicle sold in America. The company is also preparing to showcase the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid at the upcoming Electrify Expo in Miami, further underlining their commitment to innovation and sustainability.

Japanese Automobiles in the US

Japanese car manufacturers hold a commanding presence in the US, with a staggering 1.28 million vehicles exported in 2022 and contributing to about one-third of all cars manufactured locally. These vehicles are famed for offering cost-effective ownership due to lower average annual repair costs.

Clement Auto Group's Commitment to Customer Service

The Clement Pre-Owned dealership, a key part of the Clement Auto Group, maintains a high standard of customer service by offering a vast selection of over 1,000 used cars, a 30-year, 300k warranty, a 5-day exchange policy, and easy financing options.