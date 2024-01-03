China’s Premier Extends Condolences and Offers Support to Japan Following Earthquakes

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has extended a message of condolence to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida following a succession of powerful earthquakes that rocked Japan’s Ishikawa prefecture. The tremors have led to extensive casualties and significant property damage, sending shockwaves through the region and beyond.

Condolences and Solidarity from China

In his message, Premier Li conveyed his profound sorrow at the news of the disastrous quakes. On behalf of the Chinese government, he expressed deep condolences to the victims and their families and proffered sincere sympathies to those injured. The sentiment echoed through the Chinese leadership, with His Majesty King Abdullah of Jordan and President Xi Jinping extending their condolences as well.

China’s Standby Support

Beyond the words of comfort, Li Qiang also affirmed China’s readiness to aid Japan in its earthquake relief efforts. This assurance reflects the spirit of global cooperation and mutual support in times of crisis, underscoring China’s commitment to its international partnerships.

Japan’s Battle with Nature’s Fury

The earthquakes in Ishikawa prefecture mark one of Japan’s deadliest natural disasters since 2016, with the death toll rising to 64. In the face of such adversity, Li Qiang expressed faith in the Japanese government’s capacity to lead the affected communities in overcoming the challenges and promptly rebuilding their lives and homes.

The calamitous event underscores the relentless power of nature and the resilience of the human spirit in its wake. As Japan embarks on the path of recovery and rebuilding, the world watches with bated breath and extended hands, ready to assist in any way possible.