China’s Escalating Presence in East China Sea Poses Challenge to Japan

In a strategic power play, China amplified its presence in the East China Sea in 2023, posing a direct challenge to Japan’s sovereignty over the disputed Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands. Japanese authorities recorded Chinese government vessels in the contiguous zone around the islands on an unprecedented 352 days of the year, marking a record since 2008. The number of Chinese ships spotted also skyrocketed to a new high of 1,287 vessels on those days. The enduring presence of these ships, sustained for a continuous 134 days, raises questions about the shifting balance of maritime power in the region.

A Year-round Chinese Presence: What’s at Stake?

Further escalating tensions, Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged to reinforce China’s sovereignty claims, planning for a year-round presence in these contested waters in 2024. This forward stance comes despite Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio expressing grave concerns to Xi during a summit meeting. Japan’s anxiety is mounting over China’s military activities in the vicinity of the Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands and Taiwan.

China’s overt determination to assert its dominance is not just a reflection of Xi’s domestic political strategy but is also deeply entwined with broader issues of maritime rights and territorial nationalism. At the heart of the dispute are the strategically located islands northeast of Taiwan, claimed by China following the identification of potential oil reserves in the 1970s.

The Digital Silk Road: China’s Technological Ambitions

Parallel to its increasing maritime presence, China has also been expanding its digital infrastructure projects and information exchanges in the Indo Pacific region. The Digital Silk Road initiative, an extension of the Belt and Road Initiative, aims to challenge the West’s tech dominance in the region. It includes laying undersea cables and installing hi-tech security cameras. China has signed bilateral agreements with approximately 40 countries, with over half in the Indo Pacific region.

Chinese companies, both state-owned and private giants like Huawei, Baidu, Alibaba, and Tencent, have invested nearly US $23 billion in the region, focusing on expanding ICT infrastructure and increasing connectivity through 4G and 5G network expansion.

Normalization and Public Apathy

Despite the escalating tensions and strategic implications of China’s actions, the frequent sightings of Chinese vessels have become normalized, leading to a decline in media coverage and public interest in Japan regarding the territorial dispute. The normalization of what should be exceptional is a concerning development, as it may lead to complacency in the face of potential threats to Japan’s territorial integrity and regional stability.