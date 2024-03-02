Champion Sire Eskendereya Passes Away at 17: Legacy Through Mitole Continues

Eskendereya, the esteemed sire of 2019 champion sprinter and leading 2023 first crop stallion Mitole, has passed away at the age of 17 in Japan, succumbing to heart failure. This notable son of Giant's Causeway leaves behind a legacy through his progeny, particularly through Mitole, who has emerged as a leading figure in horse racing.

Advertisment

Impactful Career and Legacy

Eskendereya, owned by Zayat Stables and trained by Todd Pletcher, was a formidable force on the track, securing victories in four of his six starts. His performance in the 2010 Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2) and Wood Memorial Stakes (G1) established him as a leading contender for the Kentucky Derby. Unfortunately, a soft tissue injury prevented his participation in the Derby, leading to his early retirement. Following his retirement, Eskendereya commenced stud duties at Taylor Made Stallions in 2011, later moving to Japan to continue his breeding career. His legacy is notably marked by his offspring, including Mitole, a four-time grade 1-winning sprinter with earnings of $3.1 million.

Contributions to Horse Racing

Advertisment

Aside from Mitole, Eskendereya has sired several other notable horses, including dual grade 1 winner Mor Spirit and graded stakes-winning fillies Isabella Sings and Eskenformoney. His impact on the horse racing industry extends beyond his own achievements on the track, contributing significantly to the sport through his progeny. Mitole's success as a stallion, leading all freshman sires with 34 winners and progeny earnings of $2.5 million, highlights the enduring influence of Eskendereya's genetics in horse racing.

Reflections on Eskendereya's Influence

Eskendereya's death marks the end of an era but also underscores the lasting impact he has had on horse racing. His legacy, particularly through Mitole, ensures that Eskendereya's contributions to the sport will be remembered for years to come. As the horse racing community reflects on his life and achievements, Eskendereya's influence on the sport is evident, leaving an indelible mark that will continue to shape the industry's future.