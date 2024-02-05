Chainsaw Man Chapter 155 Release Delayed; Nayuta's Perilous Encounter with the Mob

In a twist that has left its global fanbase in heightened anticipation, the release of Chainsaw Man Chapter 155 has been delayed, with the new schedule set for Tuesday, February 13, 2024. Fans worldwide can expect to access the much-awaited chapter across different time zones on renowned platforms such as Manga Plus and Viz Media.

A Dangerous Confrontation Unfolds

The delay comes as the plot thickens, with the previous chapter leaving us on the edge. Nayuta, in a desperate bid to aid Denji's escape, manipulated individuals with chains, leading to her exposure and a perilous face-off with an incensed mob. In the throes of this confrontation, public safety agent Fumiko chose professional commitment over personal interests, leaving Nayuta to fend for herself.

Betrayal and Identity Revelation

The precariousness of Nayuta's situation escalates as Barem, in a startling act of betrayal, uncloaks her identity as the Devil manipulator to the mob. Consequently, Nayuta finds herself in the crosshairs, fighting for her life while trying to ensure Denji's safety. In a display of her immense powers, she manages to take control of a mob member's mind.

A Fervor Fuelled by Chainsaw Man's Actions

The citizens' animosity towards Chainsaw Man and his followers is a repercussion of Chainsaw Man's actions, which have brought complications for Nayuta. This fury is further stoked when Nayuta attempts to save Denji, drawing the mob's ire towards her. As Chainsaw Man Chapter 155 promises to bring intense action, the world watches with bated breath.