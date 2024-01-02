Central Japan Rocked by Magnitude-7.6 Earthquake: Mass Evacuations Ordered

As Japan grapples with the devastating aftermath of a powerful magnitude-7.6 earthquake, the nation has been plunged into a state of emergency. The tremor, which struck central Japan, led to the ordered evacuation of more than 97,000 residents across nine prefectures on the western coast of Honshu island. The quake has claimed at least five lives, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake, and has left tens of thousands of homes without power.

Impact and Immediate Aftermath

The quake’s tremors caused significant damage, reducing buildings to rubble and plunging entire neighborhoods into darkness. Waves reaching approximately 1 meter were reported along Japan’s west coast, with warnings of potentially larger waves heightening fears. The casualties include a man and woman in their 50s, a young boy, and a man in his 70s, with another man in his 90s confirmed dead after being pulled from the wreckage of his home.

Evacuation and Response

Residents were swiftly evacuated and have sought refuge in classrooms and gymnasiums, their future uncertain. Amid the chaos, nuclear plants in the affected regions reported no irregularities. This comes as a relief at a time when Japan’s nuclear industry has been under intense scrutiny following the 2011 Fukushima disaster. Tsunami warnings were initially issued but were later downgraded, although residents were still urged to move away from coastal areas due to the ongoing risk of aftershocks.

International Support

As Japan contends with this disaster, it is not alone. US President Joe Biden has extended a helping hand, offering assistance in the wake of the calamity. The international community watches on, ready to provide support as Japan begins the daunting task of recovery from this devastating earthquake. The resilience of the Japanese people, so often tested by the forces of nature, is once again called upon as they face the challenge of rebuilding their lives in the quake’s aftermath.