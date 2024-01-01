en English
Asia

Central Japan Rocked by a Series of Powerful Earthquakes

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:10 am EST
A potent series of earthquakes jolted central Japan on the first day of 2024, the strongest reaching a magnitude of 7.6, as reported by the Japan Meteorological Agency. The seismic activity commenced in the Noto region of Ishikawa prefecture, triggering tsunami warnings across Niigata, Toyama, and Ishikawa. In the wake of the tremors, local residents were urged to seek refuge on higher ground, bracing for potential tsunami waves within a 300-kilometer radius of the quake’s epicenter.

Unfolding Seismic Events

The initial quake, a 5.7 magnitude tremor, was quickly followed by several others, their magnitudes ranging from 4.5 to 6.2, according to the US Geological Survey. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center alerted of possible hazardous tsunami waves while a 1.2-meter tsunami was observed in Wajima city. A higher, five-meter tsunami was anticipated in Noto, signaling a growing concern for the region.

Humanitarian and Infrastructure Impact

Reports have emerged of individuals trapped under collapsed structures, disrupted power and mobile services, and a fire outbreak at the Shika power plant in Ishikawa. Amidst the chaos, the government downgraded the tsunami warning, advising residents to remain vigilant for aftershocks and tsunamis for the upcoming week. Power companies conducted immediate checks for anomalies at nuclear plants, thankfully reporting no immediate issues. However, the earthquakes caused significant damage, including collapsed buildings, electricity outages affecting over 36,000 households, ruptured water pipes, and halted bullet train services.

Japan’s Preparedness and Global Impact

Japan’s national broadcaster, NHK, emphasized prioritizing safety over possessions, urging people to seek the highest possible ground. Japan’s stringent construction regulations and regular emergency drills, born out of past seismic tragedies like the 9.0-magnitude quake in March 2011, are testaments to the country’s preparedness for such calamities. Tsunami warnings extended to Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido and parts of North Korea and Russia. South Korea also cautioned residents in eastern coastal towns to monitor potential changes in sea levels, signifying the global ripple effect of the earthquakes.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

