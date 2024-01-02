en English
Japan

Celebrity Couple Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte Ring in 2024 with Love in Japan

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:44 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:29 am EST
Celebrity Couple Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte Ring in 2024 with Love in Japan

The dawn of 2024 witnessed the celebrated celebrity couple, Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte, commemorating the new year in Japan’s picturesque landscapes. The couple, captivated by the charm of the Land of the Rising Sun, shared glimpses of their romantic sojourn on social media, painting a vivid picture of their love and camaraderie.

Seven Years of Love and Laughter

Together for a remarkable seven years, Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte have become household names, admired for their palpable chemistry both on-screen and off-screen. The bond they share radiates through their interactions, a testament to the strength and depth of their relationship.

(Read Also: Japan Hit by 155 Earthquakes in a Day, PM Kishida Says ‘Numerous Casualties’)

A New Year’s Message to Remember

Marking the new year’s arrival, Andalio took to Instagram to post an affectionate message for her beau, writing, “Ikaw pa din sa 2024” (You’re still the one in 2024). Alonte responded with a playful “Dapat” (Of course), reflecting the couple’s characteristic banter and solid connection.

(Read Also: At least Six Lives Lost as 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan)

Fan Support and Admiration

Their posts were met with an outpouring of support and admiration from their fans and followers. Comment sections were filled with well-wishes, expressing love for the couple’s enduring relationship. Their celebration in Japan not only added a new chapter in their shared memories but also continued to captivate the hearts of their audience.

Japan
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

