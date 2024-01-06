en English
Cambodia

Cambodian Trainees Face Earthquake Aftermath in Japan with Resilience and Hope

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:48 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 4:49 am EST
On the dawn of the New Year, an intense tremor rattled the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan. The major earthquake led to a swift evacuation of Cambodian technical intern trainees working at a marine product processing firm in the city of Nanao. This group of nine Cambodians had arrived in Japan between 2022 and 2023, ready to face new experiences but never anticipating such a formidable earthquake.

Surviving the Quake

Though they had previously experienced a lesser quake and participated in evacuation drills, the magnitude of this earthquake was beyond comprehension. It was a stark reminder of the raw power of nature, leaving their apartments with significant damage, including cracks in the walls and collapsed furniture. With no option left, they sought safety at a local shelter, bracing against ongoing aftershocks and the biting cold of the Japanese winter.

(Read Also: Taiwanese Medical Team Collaborates with Japan’s ARROWS in Earthquake Disaster Relief)

A Helping Hand Amidst the Chaos

Despite the tumultuous circumstances, these Cambodians continue to play an active role in the shelter community. They have been assisting the elderly, cleaning, and doing dishes, embodying the spirit of resilience and camaraderie that often emerges in the face of adversity. Their efforts are being reciprocated by the local Japanese, who, despite the language barrier, communicate through gestures and offer meals prepared with a Southeast Asian twist, providing a touch of familiarity amidst the chaos.

(Read Also: Japan’s Earthquake Aftermath: Supermarket Reopens, US Offers Aid)

A Glimmer of Hope

Through social media, the trainees have managed to reach out to their families in Cambodia, assuring them of their safety. But the uncertainty of the situation weighs heavily upon them. With their employer’s facilities damaged and airfares soaring, the possibility of returning to Cambodia looms large. However, amidst the uncertainty, there is a prevailing desire to face these challenges alongside the Japanese people. The warmth and kindness they have received in these trying times have given them a sense of belonging that transcends borders and cultures.

Cambodia Japan
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

