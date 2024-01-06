Cambodian Trainees Face Earthquake Aftermath in Japan with Resilience and Hope

On the dawn of the New Year, an intense tremor rattled the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan. The major earthquake led to a swift evacuation of Cambodian technical intern trainees working at a marine product processing firm in the city of Nanao. This group of nine Cambodians had arrived in Japan between 2022 and 2023, ready to face new experiences but never anticipating such a formidable earthquake.

Surviving the Quake

Though they had previously experienced a lesser quake and participated in evacuation drills, the magnitude of this earthquake was beyond comprehension. It was a stark reminder of the raw power of nature, leaving their apartments with significant damage, including cracks in the walls and collapsed furniture. With no option left, they sought safety at a local shelter, bracing against ongoing aftershocks and the biting cold of the Japanese winter.

A Helping Hand Amidst the Chaos

Despite the tumultuous circumstances, these Cambodians continue to play an active role in the shelter community. They have been assisting the elderly, cleaning, and doing dishes, embodying the spirit of resilience and camaraderie that often emerges in the face of adversity. Their efforts are being reciprocated by the local Japanese, who, despite the language barrier, communicate through gestures and offer meals prepared with a Southeast Asian twist, providing a touch of familiarity amidst the chaos.

A Glimmer of Hope

Through social media, the trainees have managed to reach out to their families in Cambodia, assuring them of their safety. But the uncertainty of the situation weighs heavily upon them. With their employer’s facilities damaged and airfares soaring, the possibility of returning to Cambodia looms large. However, amidst the uncertainty, there is a prevailing desire to face these challenges alongside the Japanese people. The warmth and kindness they have received in these trying times have given them a sense of belonging that transcends borders and cultures.

