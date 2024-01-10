en English
Brazil

Brazil and Japan Presidents Discuss Potential Mercosur-Japan Trade Deal

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:30 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 8:16 pm EST
Brazil and Japan Presidents Discuss Potential Mercosur-Japan Trade Deal

In a significant step towards fostering global trade relations, the Presidents of Brazil and Japan, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Fumio Kishida, have initiated discussions about a potential trade deal between Mercosur and Japan. The move signals a mutual commitment to economic growth and the strengthening of ties between South America and Asia.

Revitalizing Trade Relations

This dialogue is a clear demonstration of the readiness to invigorate economic cooperation between the two regions. The Mercosur trade bloc, comprising Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay as full members, has been actively seeking to broaden its trade pacts beyond its regional confines.

Potential Impact of the Trade Deal

A trade agreement with Japan, one of the world’s most formidable economies, would provide Mercosur with access to new markets for its agricultural and industrial products. Simultaneously, Japan stands to gain from increased availability of a diverse range of commodities and goods from the South American trade bloc. Statistics from 2022 showed Brazil alone exported $6.6 billion in goods to Japan and imported $5.3 billion, with a considerable concentration in automotive parts and integrated circuits.

Looking Ahead: A Trade Deal in 2024

The prospective trade deal is projected to be operational in 2024. However, the specifics of the agreement or the sectors it will cover are yet to be defined. These ongoing discussions represent a positive stride towards global trade relations and emphasize the shared dedication of both parties to mutual economic expansion.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

