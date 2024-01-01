en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Environmental Science

Bisei Town’s Fight Against Light Pollution: A Beacon of Hope for Dark Skies

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:33 am EST
Bisei Town’s Fight Against Light Pollution: A Beacon of Hope for Dark Skies

In the heart of Okayama Prefecture, Japan, Bisei Town stands as a beacon of hope against an insidious modern menace: light pollution. This small town, home to the Bisei Astronomical Observatory and its impressive 101 cm telescope, has been at the forefront of the fight to preserve dark skies since 1989. It was the first local government in Japan to pass light pollution ordinances, a decision that paved the way for its recent collaboration with Panasonic and other partners to replace all public lighting with DarkSky Approved LEDs.

Preserving the Night Sky

Viewing the night sky in its pristine glory is not merely an aesthetic pleasure. For ground-based astronomical observatories worldwide, it is a vital necessity. The Running Chicken Nebula, located in the constellation Centaurus, is one celestial body that requires dark, clear skies for optimal study. Observations of this nebula and its brightest region, IC 2948, were conducted with the OmegaCAM on the VST, a telescope owned by the National Institute for Astrophysics in Italy (INAF) and hosted by ESO at its Paranal site in Chile’s Atacama Desert. The data formed part of the VST Photometric Ha Survey of the Southern Galactic Plane and Bulge (VPHAS) project.

Bisei’s Fight Against Light Pollution

In Bisei Town, the commitment to limit light pollution extends beyond its own boundaries. Despite the town’s diligent efforts, light pollution persists due to higher temperature LEDs used in neighboring cities with larger populations. However, Bisei’s successful implementation of light pollution ordinances and its transition to 3000K or lower LEDs earned it a DarkSky Approved certification from DarkSky International.

The Impact of Light Pollution

Light pollution is not simply an inconvenience for astronomers; it has far-reaching consequences. It disrupts human circadian rhythms, impacting sleep and overall health. Wildlife, particularly nocturnal species, are severely affected as their habitats are artificially brightened. Organizations like DarkSky International, the American Astronomical Society, and the International Astronomical Union are working tirelessly towards solutions.

A Study on Light Pollution in Bisei

Japanese astronomers Ryosuke Itoh and Syota Maeno conducted a study to monitor the effects of Bisei Town’s light pollution ordinances on the Bisei Observatory. The results showed a reduction in light pollution locally, but a ‘blue hump’ spectral line highlighted ongoing pollution from nearby areas. This research underscores the need to identify specific sources of light pollution to aid in mitigation efforts, ensuring the night sky’s beauty and the effectiveness of ground-based observatories worldwide remain unobstructed.

0
Environmental Science Japan Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Westminster's Gas Lamps: A Battle for Preservation Amidst Modernisation

By Mazhar Abbas

Former Australian PM Howard's Carbon Trading Scheme Veto Revealed

By Geeta Pillai

Chad Makes Significant Strides in Land Management and Territorial Planning

By Shivani Chauhan

Floating Amenities: Lamu's Innovative Approach to Boosting Tourism

By Israel Ojoko

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name ...
@Accidents · 21 hours
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name ...
heart comment 0
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder: Hollywood Stars’ Transition to Farm Life and Environmental Advocacy

By BNN Correspondents

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder: Hollywood Stars' Transition to Farm Life and Environmental Advocacy
Climate Change in 2023: The Silver Lining Amid Environmental Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Climate Change in 2023: The Silver Lining Amid Environmental Challenges
Persistent Pack Rat Problem Plagues Alberta Resident

By BNN Correspondents

Persistent Pack Rat Problem Plagues Alberta Resident
Hawkins Island Retreat: A Decade-Old Proposal Reapplies for Development

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Hawkins Island Retreat: A Decade-Old Proposal Reapplies for Development
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year's Eve Celebratory Firing Tragedy: 32 Injured in Karachi, Police Take Swift Action
33 seconds
New Year's Eve Celebratory Firing Tragedy: 32 Injured in Karachi, Police Take Swift Action
Celebrity Reflections: Looking Back at 2023 and Forward to 2024
40 seconds
Celebrity Reflections: Looking Back at 2023 and Forward to 2024
Fletcher Hawkesby: A Survivor's Tale of Testicular Cancer and Resilience
56 seconds
Fletcher Hawkesby: A Survivor's Tale of Testicular Cancer and Resilience
Road Deaths in New Zealand: A Year of Contrasting Realities
1 min
Road Deaths in New Zealand: A Year of Contrasting Realities
Nigerian Stars Shine in Fulham's Victory over Arsenal: Oliseh's Praise
2 mins
Nigerian Stars Shine in Fulham's Victory over Arsenal: Oliseh's Praise
Calls for Release of Classified Security Records on Iraq War Spark Debate
2 mins
Calls for Release of Classified Security Records on Iraq War Spark Debate
Anwar Ibrahim Calls for Constructive Discourse Amidst Controversy
2 mins
Anwar Ibrahim Calls for Constructive Discourse Amidst Controversy
Medical Milestones: A Review of Transformative Advancements in Healthcare
2 mins
Medical Milestones: A Review of Transformative Advancements in Healthcare
Dr. Lauren Bull: NHS Consultant and Bodybuilding Champion
3 mins
Dr. Lauren Bull: NHS Consultant and Bodybuilding Champion
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
4 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
7 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
27 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
31 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
33 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
43 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
45 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
1 hour
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
1 hour
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app