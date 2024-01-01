Bisei Town’s Fight Against Light Pollution: A Beacon of Hope for Dark Skies

In the heart of Okayama Prefecture, Japan, Bisei Town stands as a beacon of hope against an insidious modern menace: light pollution. This small town, home to the Bisei Astronomical Observatory and its impressive 101 cm telescope, has been at the forefront of the fight to preserve dark skies since 1989. It was the first local government in Japan to pass light pollution ordinances, a decision that paved the way for its recent collaboration with Panasonic and other partners to replace all public lighting with DarkSky Approved LEDs.

Preserving the Night Sky

Viewing the night sky in its pristine glory is not merely an aesthetic pleasure. For ground-based astronomical observatories worldwide, it is a vital necessity. The Running Chicken Nebula, located in the constellation Centaurus, is one celestial body that requires dark, clear skies for optimal study. Observations of this nebula and its brightest region, IC 2948, were conducted with the OmegaCAM on the VST, a telescope owned by the National Institute for Astrophysics in Italy (INAF) and hosted by ESO at its Paranal site in Chile’s Atacama Desert. The data formed part of the VST Photometric Ha Survey of the Southern Galactic Plane and Bulge (VPHAS) project.

Bisei’s Fight Against Light Pollution

In Bisei Town, the commitment to limit light pollution extends beyond its own boundaries. Despite the town’s diligent efforts, light pollution persists due to higher temperature LEDs used in neighboring cities with larger populations. However, Bisei’s successful implementation of light pollution ordinances and its transition to 3000K or lower LEDs earned it a DarkSky Approved certification from DarkSky International.

The Impact of Light Pollution

Light pollution is not simply an inconvenience for astronomers; it has far-reaching consequences. It disrupts human circadian rhythms, impacting sleep and overall health. Wildlife, particularly nocturnal species, are severely affected as their habitats are artificially brightened. Organizations like DarkSky International, the American Astronomical Society, and the International Astronomical Union are working tirelessly towards solutions.

A Study on Light Pollution in Bisei

Japanese astronomers Ryosuke Itoh and Syota Maeno conducted a study to monitor the effects of Bisei Town’s light pollution ordinances on the Bisei Observatory. The results showed a reduction in light pollution locally, but a ‘blue hump’ spectral line highlighted ongoing pollution from nearby areas. This research underscores the need to identify specific sources of light pollution to aid in mitigation efforts, ensuring the night sky’s beauty and the effectiveness of ground-based observatories worldwide remain unobstructed.