BIGBANG's G-Dragon Sets 2024 Comeback, Global Tour Including Japan Under Galaxy Corp

BIGBANG's iconic leader G-Dragon, also known as Kwon Ji Yong, has officially announced his musical comeback in the latter half of 2024, according to a statement from his new agency, Galaxy Corporation. This marks a significant step in his career, following his departure from YG Entertainment and his recent acquittal in a drug case. Fans across the globe are brimming with anticipation for his return to the music scene, especially with the promise of global activities and a focus on Japan.

New Beginnings with Galaxy Corporation

After parting ways with YG Entertainment, G-Dragon's move to Galaxy Corporation has been met with positive reactions from fans and industry insiders alike. The agency has confirmed that, following his comeback, G-Dragon will embark on global activities, with Japan being a key focus. Galaxy Corporation's Japanese branch, established just before G-Dragon's recruitment, stands ready to support his endeavors in the region. This strategic move not only signifies G-Dragon's return to music but also highlights his global influence and appeal.

A Fresh Start After Legal Battles

December last year saw G-Dragon parting ways with YG Entertainment, shortly after being cleared of drug-related charges. This legal ordeal had cast a shadow over his career, but with his innocence confirmed, G-Dragon is looking forward to a fresh start. His participation in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 and his collaboration with Yoshiki of X Japan underscore his ongoing influence in the entertainment industry, as well as his readiness to return to the spotlight.

Anticipation Builds for 2024 Comeback

