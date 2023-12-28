en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Bank of Japan Governor Signals Potential Interest Rate Hike

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:09 am EST
Bank of Japan Governor Signals Potential Interest Rate Hike

In what could be a historic financial shift, Kazuo Ueda, the Governor of the Bank of Japan (BoJ), has been subtly preparing the groundwork for Japan’s first potential interest rate hike since 2007. This comes as the country continues to grapple with a patchy economic recovery, and as the central bank reassesses the readiness of the nation for such a significant monetary policy shift.

A Deliberate Approach to Policy Change

Ueda has consistently stated that he is in no rush to unwind the central bank’s ultra-loose monetary policy, acknowledging the minimal risk of inflation exceeding 2% and escalating further. He also noted that the probability of pulling short-term interest rates out of negative territory next year was not zero. This cautious approach reflects the BoJ’s desire to avoid unnecessary financial shocks and ensure stability in an uncertain global economy.

Indicators Beyond Wage Data

In an intriguing twist, Ueda hinted in an interview with NHK, a public broadcaster, that the central bank could make decisions without waiting for the complete results of the spring wage negotiations from small- and medium-sized businesses. This implies that the BoJ is considering a variety of economic indicators beyond wage data to inform its decision on interest rates, underlining the complexity of the factors influencing this potential policy change.

International Implications

The BoJ’s policy of maintaining low interest rates has led to a widening differential with other currencies, pulling down the value of the Yen. This has caught the attention of international markets, as investors shift their focus from inflation pressures to the timing and magnitude of potential interest rate hikes. Given Japan’s significant role in the global financial landscape, any shift in its monetary policy will undoubtedly have ripple effects beyond its borders.

0
logo

Join the revolution today with our BNN App.

appstore googleplay
Learn more arrow
Business Economy Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

UAE Closes Second African Trade Agreement in a Week, Boosting Economic Diversification Efforts

By Salman Akhtar

Tax Planning: A Critical Component of Financial Advisory Services

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Pakistan International Airlines' Privatization Journey: A Turbulent Flight Amidst Debt and Legal Complexities

By Aqsa Younas Rana

CEBA Loan Recipients Grapple with Early Repayment Due to Application Errors

By Sakchi Khandelwal

European Stock Markets Showcase Stability Amid Rising Healthcare Share ...
@Business · 5 mins
European Stock Markets Showcase Stability Amid Rising Healthcare Share ...
heart comment 0
Angola Exits OPEC: A Strategic Power Move in the Global Oil Landscape

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Angola Exits OPEC: A Strategic Power Move in the Global Oil Landscape
Major Gold Discovery by Maaden Promises to Transform Saudi Arabian Economy

By Hadeel Hashem

Major Gold Discovery by Maaden Promises to Transform Saudi Arabian Economy
New Tax Regulations and Reforms: A Global Overview

By BNN Correspondents

New Tax Regulations and Reforms: A Global Overview
Tesla Gears Up for India Launch: A New Chapter in India’s EV Journey

By Rafia Tasleem

Tesla Gears Up for India Launch: A New Chapter in India's EV Journey
Latest Headlines
World News
OIC Condemns Israel's Actions Against Palestinians
6 mins
OIC Condemns Israel's Actions Against Palestinians
Zambia's Chipolopolo Gears Up for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
9 mins
Zambia's Chipolopolo Gears Up for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
Syria Condemns Israel's Actions in Formal Letter to the United Nations
9 mins
Syria Condemns Israel's Actions in Formal Letter to the United Nations
Dr. Cosmas Musumali Applauds UPND's Getrude Imenda for Acknowledging Governance Failures
10 mins
Dr. Cosmas Musumali Applauds UPND's Getrude Imenda for Acknowledging Governance Failures
Parliamentary Rep. Jesma Paul-Victor Urges Action for Coulibistrie and Local Farmers
11 mins
Parliamentary Rep. Jesma Paul-Victor Urges Action for Coulibistrie and Local Farmers
Oyo State: Sacked Council Officials Accuse Governor Makinde of Deception over Unpaid Allowances
12 mins
Oyo State: Sacked Council Officials Accuse Governor Makinde of Deception over Unpaid Allowances
New York Steam Pipe Failure Sparks Asbestos Concerns and Interrupts Services
12 mins
New York Steam Pipe Failure Sparks Asbestos Concerns and Interrupts Services
Saudi Arabia's Unemployment Rate Sees Slight Increase Amid Efforts Towards 'Saudization'
12 mins
Saudi Arabia's Unemployment Rate Sees Slight Increase Amid Efforts Towards 'Saudization'
Edo State Governorship Aspirant Pledges to Eradicate Poverty and Unemployment
12 mins
Edo State Governorship Aspirant Pledges to Eradicate Poverty and Unemployment
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
1 hour
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
1 hour
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
3 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
3 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
3 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
3 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app