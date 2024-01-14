Bandai Namco Reveals Release Date for Akira Toriyama’s Sand Land RPG

Following much anticipation, Bandai Namco, a leading force in the gaming industry, has officially marked April 26th on the calendar for the launch of their much-awaited open-world action RPG, Sand Land. Inspired by the distinctive and widely celebrated artistry of Akira Toriyama, the renowned Dragon Ball artist, this game promises an immersive journey into the arid, yet captivating, world of the popular manga.

The Plight of a Thirsty World

As the heart of the narrative, Sand Land portrays a world ravaged by a severe water shortage, a crisis impacting both humans and demons. Players will be stepping into the shoes of the diverse and intriguing characters: the Fiend Prince Beelzebub, his ally Thief, and the steadfast Sheriff Rao. United by necessity and driven by desperation, these unlikely heroes embark on a perilous quest to discover the Legendary Spring.

A Glimpse of Dynamic Gameplay

In a recent trailer unveiled by Bandai Namco, fans got a tantalizing glimpse of the dynamic vehicular gameplay set to feature prominently in Sand Land. The trailer showcased a plethora of vehicles, each uniquely designed for the dual purpose of exploration and combat. From high-speed pursuits through sandstorms to intense battles, vehicular action forms the pulse of this RPG.

Launch Across Multiple Platforms

Marking its stamp on multiple platforms, Sand Land will be accessible to a broad spectrum of gamers. Whether you’re a PlayStation enthusiast or an Xbox aficionado, or even a PC gamer, this RPG has got you covered. It is set to launch on the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, assuring its reach to a diverse gaming community. To cater to varying preferences, Sand Land will be available in two digital editions – the Standard and the Deluxe Edition.