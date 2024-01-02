At least Six Lives Lost as 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan

An earthquake of a magnitude 7.6 has struck Ishikawa Prefecture on the Sea of Japan, marking an intense start to the year. The calamity has led to at least six confirmed deaths and caused significant damage across the region. The earthquake triggered initial tsunami warnings, which were later downgraded to advisories. However, residents are advised to remain on high alert for potential aftershocks and tsunami.

Impact and Response

In Ishikawa, the tsunami reached heights over 120 centimeters in Wajima and 90 centimeters in Kanazawa. The destruction was widespread, with numerous buildings, including houses and stores, collapsing or suffering fire damage. Particularly in Wajima, over 50 structures were affected. Emergency services have been tirelessly responding to calls from individuals trapped under debris and widespread infrastructural damage, including cracked roads and broken water pipes. Hospitals in four prefectures reported dozens of injuries, indicating the severity of the situation.

Utility Disruptions and Transport Suspension

The region is also grappling with significant utility disruptions, with tens of thousands of households experiencing power outages and disruptions to mobile phone and internet services. The Shinkansen bullet train services have been partially suspended, adding to the turmoil. The earthquake has also made its presence felt beyond Japan’s borders, with tsunamis observed in South Korea and advisories issued in Russia and North Korea.

Nuclear Power Plant Status

The Shika nuclear power plant in Ishikawa reported a blast and a burning smell, causing concern amid the chaos. However, the plant’s operator reassures that the nuclear reactors can operate safely on backup systems. Despite the reassurances, the incident brings back the haunting memories of the 2011 earthquake and subsequent Fukushima nuclear disaster, underlining the vulnerable position of Japan as one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world.