Asia

Asia-Pacific Markets Rally: Nikkei 225 Hits 33-Year High, Tech Stocks Surge

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:08 pm EST
Asia-Pacific Markets Rally: Nikkei 225 Hits 33-Year High, Tech Stocks Surge

In an impressive rebound, Asia-Pacific markets rallied, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 index hitting a 33-year high, closing at 33,763.18. The surge was primarily led by gains in tech stocks, bucking the trend of Tokyo’s slightly decelerating inflation rates during December.

Japan’s Tech-Led Rally

The Nikkei 225 index leaped 2.01 percent, rising by 678.54 points to conclude at 34,441.72. This marked the highest point for the index in 33 years. Tech stocks, including Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing and chip-related shares such as Tokyo Electron and Advantest, delivered substantial gains. Further uplifting the market were major shares, pushing the broader Topix index up by 1.30 percent.

Australia’s Retail Resurgence

In Australia, retail sales for November 2023 surpassed expectations, indicating a robust consumer spending trend. This paints an optimistic picture for the country’s economy, suggesting a potential upswing in the coming months.

US Tech Shares Propel Major Indexes

Turning to the U.S., tech shares were the front-runners in driving gains in major indexes. Key contributors included Nvidia and Amazon, fuelling the Nasdaq’s climb. Particularly notable was Nvidia, which hit an all-time high. Giants like Alphabet and Apple also saw advances, propelled by a buy recommendation from Evercore ISI. Both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones concluded on positive notes.

South Korea’s Kospi Dips Amid Samsung’s Reduced Earnings Forecast

However, not all markets basked in the glory of gains. South Korea’s Kospi faced a slight dip, influenced by Samsung Electronics’ curtailed earnings forecast for the fourth quarter of 2023.

In conclusion, despite some minor setbacks, the overall picture for the Asia-Pacific markets appears promising, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 index leading the way. Among the top performers were semiconductor companies Tokyo Electron and Advantest, and video game company Nintendo, which witnessed a surge in shares amidst rumors of a new game console launch this year.

Asia Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

