en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Asia Pacific Markets Eye Mixed Start in 2024 Amidst Earthquake Recovery and Economic Volatility

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:27 pm EST
Asia Pacific Markets Eye Mixed Start in 2024 Amidst Earthquake Recovery and Economic Volatility

As the world ushers in a new year, Asia Pacific markets brace for a mixed start. The epicenter of attention is Japan, recovering from a significant 7.6 magnitude earthquake on New Year’s Day, leading to an unfortunate fatality and the evacuation of nearly 100,000 people. As the country grapples with the aftermath of this natural disaster, Japan’s markets will remain shut until January 4.

Market Performance in the Wake of Disruption

Early trading saw Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 experience a minor dip, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures pointed towards a potentially stronger open compared to its last close. In contrast, U.S. stock futures stood relatively undisturbed in overnight trading as markets were closed for New Year’s Day.

Private Factory Activity Surveys and GDP Readings

Private factory activity surveys from S&P Global are expected for countries including China, Australia, and South Korea. Moreover, a fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) reading is anticipated from Singapore. These surveys and readings will provide insights into the current economic landscape of the respective countries.

Economic News From China and Australia

In economic updates, China’s manufacturing activity contracted further in December 2023. The purchasing managers’ index (PMI) dropped to 49, marking a third consecutive month of contraction and the sharpest decrease since June 2023. This downturn indicates a call for amplified policy support to help rejuvenate the Chinese economy. Concurrently, Australia’s factory activity in December experienced its steepest contraction since May 2020, propelled by an ongoing decrease in demand and the impact of elevated interest rates.

Interest in Alternative Assets

Interest in alternative assets among family offices and financial advisors is growing, though opinions on their suitability for retail investors vary. While some industry experts see value in private markets, others recommend caution, particularly for retail investors who may be less equipped to navigate these investments. Nonetheless, Goldman Sachs projects optimism for European Big Oil stocks, forecasting a potential narrowing of the valuation gap with U.S. counterparts.

As the world stands on the cusp of 2024, the mixed opening of Asia Pacific markets, coupled with the volatility in China and Australia’s manufacturing sectors, and the growing interest in alternative assets, paints an intriguing picture. Amidst the tremors of change, the global financial landscape continues to evolve, shaping the economies of the world.

0
Asia China Japan
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Vietnam's Football Prodigy Pham Tuan Hai Set to Shine at 2023 AFC Asian Cup

By Salman Khan

Vietnam's Tourism Market Soars with Increased Arrivals from India and Cambodia

By Nitish Verma

West Java Jolted Awake by Series of Earthquakes: No Casualties Reported

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Kim Jong Un's Family Joins New Year's Celebration Amid Heightened Military Rhetoric

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Big Tech's International Expansion: A Tale of Growing User Base and De ...
@Asia · 4 hours
Big Tech's International Expansion: A Tale of Growing User Base and De ...
heart comment 0
North Korea Ushers in 2024 with Grand Ceremony and Kim Jong Un’s Aggressive Address

By Nimrah Khatoon

North Korea Ushers in 2024 with Grand Ceremony and Kim Jong Un's Aggressive Address
China’s Manufacturing Contraction: A Third Month of Economic Sluggishness

By Waqas Arain

China's Manufacturing Contraction: A Third Month of Economic Sluggishness
Significant Earthquake Shakes Japan’s Coast, Triggers Tsunami Warning

By Ebenezer Mensah

Significant Earthquake Shakes Japan's Coast, Triggers Tsunami Warning
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea

By Israel Ojoko

Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
Latest Headlines
World News
Opinium Poll Unveils Public Discontent Over Brexit Implications
37 seconds
Opinium Poll Unveils Public Discontent Over Brexit Implications
Japan Rocked by Powerful Earthquake as US Braces for Political Volatility
51 seconds
Japan Rocked by Powerful Earthquake as US Braces for Political Volatility
Israeli Supreme Court Strikes Down Key Component of Netanyahu's Judicial Reform
1 min
Israeli Supreme Court Strikes Down Key Component of Netanyahu's Judicial Reform
2024: A Year of Promise and Uncertainty for Racing Game Enthusiasts
3 mins
2024: A Year of Promise and Uncertainty for Racing Game Enthusiasts
Salah's Stupendous Performance Secures Liverpool's Win Against Newcastle
4 mins
Salah's Stupendous Performance Secures Liverpool's Win Against Newcastle
Epstein Case Reignites Debate with Expected Release of Court Documents
6 mins
Epstein Case Reignites Debate with Expected Release of Court Documents
Unconscious Man with Serious Burns Receives Immediate Medical Attention
6 mins
Unconscious Man with Serious Burns Receives Immediate Medical Attention
Chris Hemsworth's 2024 Resolutions Amid Speculation About Relationship with Elsa Pataky
6 mins
Chris Hemsworth's 2024 Resolutions Amid Speculation About Relationship with Elsa Pataky
US Politics Resume Post-Recess: A Deep Dive into the Political Landscape
6 mins
US Politics Resume Post-Recess: A Deep Dive into the Political Landscape
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
3 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
3 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
4 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
4 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
5 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
5 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app