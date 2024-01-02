Asia Pacific Markets Eye Mixed Start in 2024 Amidst Earthquake Recovery and Economic Volatility

As the world ushers in a new year, Asia Pacific markets brace for a mixed start. The epicenter of attention is Japan, recovering from a significant 7.6 magnitude earthquake on New Year’s Day, leading to an unfortunate fatality and the evacuation of nearly 100,000 people. As the country grapples with the aftermath of this natural disaster, Japan’s markets will remain shut until January 4.

Market Performance in the Wake of Disruption

Early trading saw Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 experience a minor dip, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures pointed towards a potentially stronger open compared to its last close. In contrast, U.S. stock futures stood relatively undisturbed in overnight trading as markets were closed for New Year’s Day.

Private Factory Activity Surveys and GDP Readings

Private factory activity surveys from S&P Global are expected for countries including China, Australia, and South Korea. Moreover, a fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) reading is anticipated from Singapore. These surveys and readings will provide insights into the current economic landscape of the respective countries.

Economic News From China and Australia

In economic updates, China’s manufacturing activity contracted further in December 2023. The purchasing managers’ index (PMI) dropped to 49, marking a third consecutive month of contraction and the sharpest decrease since June 2023. This downturn indicates a call for amplified policy support to help rejuvenate the Chinese economy. Concurrently, Australia’s factory activity in December experienced its steepest contraction since May 2020, propelled by an ongoing decrease in demand and the impact of elevated interest rates.

Interest in Alternative Assets

Interest in alternative assets among family offices and financial advisors is growing, though opinions on their suitability for retail investors vary. While some industry experts see value in private markets, others recommend caution, particularly for retail investors who may be less equipped to navigate these investments. Nonetheless, Goldman Sachs projects optimism for European Big Oil stocks, forecasting a potential narrowing of the valuation gap with U.S. counterparts.

As the world stands on the cusp of 2024, the mixed opening of Asia Pacific markets, coupled with the volatility in China and Australia’s manufacturing sectors, and the growing interest in alternative assets, paints an intriguing picture. Amidst the tremors of change, the global financial landscape continues to evolve, shaping the economies of the world.