Energy

AR500 Tidal Turbine Completes First Phase of Goto Islands Project with 97% Availability

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:48 am EST
The AR500 tidal turbine, a state-of-the-art 500kW-rated energy generator, has successfully completed the first phase of its Goto Islands pilot project, demonstrating a remarkable 97% availability over the course of a year. Proteus Marine Renewables, the company responsible for the turbine, successfully recovered the technology from the Naru Strait in December 2023. This marks a significant stride in the field of tidal energy development.

Birth of Proteus Marine Renewables

Proteus Marine Renewables came into existence in 2022, following the sale of SIMEC Atlantis Energy’s majority stake in the Advanced Tidal Engineering and Services division. Since its inception, the company has been instrumental in pushing the boundaries of renewable energy.

Next Steps for the AR500

Following the success of the pilot, the turbine is set to undergo local upgrades before re-deployment, which is scheduled for early 2025. In an unprecedented move, the Japanese Ministry of Environment has approved the country’s first megawatt-scale tidal energy project. This entails upgrading the AR500 from its current 500kW rating to a substantial 1MW capacity, further cementing its place in the same offshore location near the Goto Islands.

Innovative Recovery Operations

The recovery of the turbine was a collaborative effort between Proteus Marine Renewables and local partners Toyo Construction, Goto Transportation, and Shibuya Diving. The operation, which was completed in just two days, utilised in-house subsea handling equipment, setting a precedent for Japan with the retrieval using a Japanese DP vessel, the August Explorer. The operation also stood out for not requiring a work-class ROV, further highlighting the efficiency and safety standards set by the Proteus team.

Energy Japan Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

