Anime Limited to Release 'Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It' Collector's Edition in March 2024

Anime enthusiasts have reason to celebrate as Anime Limited announces the Collector's Edition release of 'Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It' set for March 18th, 2024. Priced at £69.99, this edition includes a bilingual two-disc set, four art cards, an A3 poster, and a 20-page art booklet with character details and an insightful article on the series.

The Creative Minds Behind the Series

Directed by Toru Kitahata with assistance from Kenta Onishi, the series boasts a script supervised by Rintarou Ikea and written by Michiko Yokote. Yusuke Isouchi serves as the character designer and chief animation director, with production by Zero-G. The Japanese voice cast features Yūma Uchida, Sora Amamiya, and others, bringing the characters to life. The English dub includes voices from Billy Kametz, Avrielle Corti, and more, ensuring a broad appeal.

Expanding the Franchise

Originating from Alifred Yamamoto's work in Comic Meteor, the franchise has seen adaptations in live-action TV series and film, highlighting its widespread popularity. The opening theme by Sora Amamiya and the ending song by Akari Nanawo add to the anime's charm, contributing to its appeal.

Exploring Love Scientifically

The series follows university researchers Ayame Himuro and Shinya Yukimura as they embark on a unique quest to quantify love scientifically. Their journey, filled with experiments and unexpected results, offers a humorous yet insightful look at love from a scientific perspective, challenging the notion of love's immeasurability.

This Collector's Edition not only promises to be a treasure for fans but also serves as an invitation for newcomers to explore the delightful blend of science and romance. As the release date approaches, anticipation builds for what is sure to be a sought-after addition to any anime collection.