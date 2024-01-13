en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

ANA Flight 1182 Returns Safely After Midair Scare

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:11 am EST
ANA Flight 1182 Returns Safely After Midair Scare

January 13, 2024, will be remembered by the passengers and crew of All Nippon Airways’ (ANA) flight 1182, a routine domestic journey that was forced to take an unexpected turn. The Boeing 737 aircraft, initially bound from Sapporo-New Chitose Airport to Toyama Airport, had to make an urgent return to its departure point. The reason? A crack, discovered in the cockpit window while the aircraft was soaring in midair.

The Incident Unfolds

Around 11:20 am local time (0220 GMT), the flight crew noticed the anomaly. Prioritizing the safety of all on board, they made the decisive call to turn back. The aircraft, carrying 59 passengers and six crew members, was steered back to Sapporo’s New Chitose Airport. The incident, reported by Kyodo, a Japanese news agency, ended without any injuries to the passengers or crew members. It was a testament to the crew’s professional handling of the situation and the efficacy of safety protocols in place.

Safe Landing and Care for Passengers

The aircraft landed without further complications. The passengers, who had embarked on a journey to Toyama, found themselves back at Sapporo-New Chitose Airport. However, the airline promptly arranged alternative flights for them, minimizing any inconvenience caused by the abrupt change in schedule.

Preventing Future Occurrences

While the safe landing and swift response are commendable, the incident raises questions about the maintenance of the aircraft and the potential risk such incidents pose. As such, ANA is likely to conduct an investigation into the cause of the crack in the cockpit window. The findings of this investigation will be crucial in implementing measures to prevent future occurrences and further ensuring the safety of passengers and crew members aboard ANA flights.

0
Aviation Japan Safety
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
2 mins ago
ANA Flight 1182 Returns Mid-flight Due to Cockpit Window Crack: An Emphasis on Aviation Safety
On the morning of January 13, 2024, All Nippon Airways (ANA) flight 1182, a Boeing 737 aircraft, was forced to make an unexpected detour. Midway through its journey from Sapporo-New Chitose Airport to Toyama Airport, a crack was discovered in the cockpit window, prompting an immediate return to the departure point. The incident, which occurred
ANA Flight 1182 Returns Mid-flight Due to Cockpit Window Crack: An Emphasis on Aviation Safety
Radhika Apte and Fellow Passengers Trapped Inside Aerobridge at Mumbai Airport
4 hours ago
Radhika Apte and Fellow Passengers Trapped Inside Aerobridge at Mumbai Airport
Alliance Air Adds Extra Flights to Lakshadweep Amid Surging Tourism Interest
4 hours ago
Alliance Air Adds Extra Flights to Lakshadweep Amid Surging Tourism Interest
Derrick Luembe Appointed as Director General to Propel Zambia’s Aviation Industry Growth
4 mins ago
Derrick Luembe Appointed as Director General to Propel Zambia’s Aviation Industry Growth
What Do Pilots Do When They're Passengers? Professional Tips for Air Travel
25 mins ago
What Do Pilots Do When They're Passengers? Professional Tips for Air Travel
FAA Extends Grounding of Boeing 737 MAX 9 Indefinitely Amid Safety Concerns
3 hours ago
FAA Extends Grounding of Boeing 737 MAX 9 Indefinitely Amid Safety Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Danielle Lloyd Radiates Resilience Amid Health Challenges
33 seconds
Danielle Lloyd Radiates Resilience Amid Health Challenges
Suspected Substance Abuse Leads to Hospitalizations at Juicy Fest
3 mins
Suspected Substance Abuse Leads to Hospitalizations at Juicy Fest
Political Titans Converge at Mallikarjun Kharge's Residence: A Prelude to 2024 Elections?
7 mins
Political Titans Converge at Mallikarjun Kharge's Residence: A Prelude to 2024 Elections?
Senator Lankford's Strategy: Securing GOP Support for Border and Immigration Deal
8 mins
Senator Lankford's Strategy: Securing GOP Support for Border and Immigration Deal
Unrest in Warsaw: Opposition Protests Against Government Reforms and Ex-Minister Imprisonments
8 mins
Unrest in Warsaw: Opposition Protests Against Government Reforms and Ex-Minister Imprisonments
ANC Celebrates 112th Anniversary: A Rally of Unity and Renewal
8 mins
ANC Celebrates 112th Anniversary: A Rally of Unity and Renewal
Islamic Emirate's Deputy Prime Minister Outlines Foreign Policy Goals
8 mins
Islamic Emirate's Deputy Prime Minister Outlines Foreign Policy Goals
MAMAH Trial Finds DHA-PPQ Effective in Preventing Malaria in HIV-Positive Pregnant Women
10 mins
MAMAH Trial Finds DHA-PPQ Effective in Preventing Malaria in HIV-Positive Pregnant Women
Senator Lankford's Novel Approach to Immigration Legislation in Senate GOP
10 mins
Senator Lankford's Novel Approach to Immigration Legislation in Senate GOP
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
11 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
31 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app