Aviation

Airline Incidents Reinforce Importance of Pre-flight Safety Briefings

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:00 am EST
Airline Incidents Reinforce Importance of Pre-flight Safety Briefings

Recent airline incidents have cast a glaring spotlight on the importance of heeding pre-flight safety demonstrations. A burning Japan Airlines Airbus A350-900 on January 2nd and an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 with a blown door plug on January 5th serve as stark reminders of the potential perils in the sky. But beyond the immediacy of these situations, these events underscore the crucial role passengers play in their own safety.

Incidents Aboard Japan Airlines and Alaska Airlines

On January 2nd, at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, a catastrophic collision occurred between a Japan Airlines Airbus A350-900 and a Japanese coast guard plane. The incident resulted in the tragic loss of five coast guard crewmembers. Miraculously, all 379 people onboard the airliner were able to escape unscathed. This outcome can be attributed to the swift evacuation, expedited by passengers’ compliance with instructions to leave their luggage behind.

A few days later, on January 5th, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 experienced a technical fault at 16,000 feet. A door plug blew out, causing oxygen masks to be deployed and leaving a hole in the fuselage. The plane managed to return safely to Portland, Oregon, without any serious injuries reported. These incidents, while terrifying, punctuate the importance of passengers listening to and following the safety instructions provided by flight attendants.

The Challenge of Passenger Attentiveness

Despite the critical importance of these safety demonstrations, the attention rate among passengers is dispiritingly low. Modern distractions such as onboard entertainment, emails, texts, and Wi-Fi often divert attention away from these potentially life-saving instructions. To combat this, airlines have attempted to increase engagement with safety briefings. Tactics include pausing in-flight entertainment during critical announcements and creating more engaging safety videos. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) mandates that airlines conduct pre-flight safety briefings, but does not prescribe the method of delivery.

The Lifeline in Safety Instructions

Safety regulations and protocols have played a pivotal role in making air travel incredibly safe. Yet, the effectiveness of these measures hinges largely on the attentiveness and compliance of passengers during pre-flight safety briefings. The Japan Airlines evacuation offers a compelling testament to the potential impact of following safety instructions. In the face of emergencies, adherence to these instructions can often spell the difference between life and death. These incidents serve as a sobering reminder of the ongoing need for passenger attentiveness to safety instructions, ensuring safety during flights.

Aviation Japan Safety
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

