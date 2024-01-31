Aflac Incorporated Reports Q4 2023 Earnings Decline; CEO Daniel P. Amos Highlights Future Growth Strategies

Aflac Incorporated: Q4 2023 Financial Snapshot

Aflac Incorporated, a global leader in the insurance industry, has reported a 10.4% decline in its adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023, down from $817 million to $732 million. This significant drop has also affected the company's adjusted earnings per diluted share, which dipped by 4.6% to $1.25. These changes can be attributed to several factors, including an unexpectedly low variable investment income of $27 million, a weaker yen-dollar exchange rate, and a post-tax loss of $119 million due to the novation of a reinsurance treaty.

Global Performance: Japan and U.S. Markets

In Japan, Aflac's net earned premiums experienced an 8.5% decrease. However, the company's adjusted net investment income saw an uptick of 13.5%. On the other hand, Aflac's U.S. operations reported an increase in net earned premiums, adjusted net investment income, and total adjusted revenues, although their pretax adjusted earnings fell by 10.9% from the previous year.

Annualized Premium Sales and Corporate Segment Performance

Total new annualized premium sales in Japan showed a mixed performance, with a 2.6% decline for the quarter, offset by a 10.9% surge for the full year. Aflac's corporate segment saw a decrease in total adjusted revenues and a substantial loss in pretax adjusted earnings. This was largely due to the novation transaction and a higher volume of tax credit investments.

CEO's Statement and Future Growth Strategy

Aflac's CEO, Daniel P. Amos, emphasized the company's solid earnings for the year and outlined ongoing initiatives aimed at future growth in both the U.S. and Japan. Despite the challenges, the company has continued its tradition of dividend growth, marking 41 consecutive years of increases, and set a new record by repurchasing $2.8 billion of its own shares in 2023. Aflac's commitment to investing in growth, driving operating efficiencies, and maintaining robust capital and cash flows remains steadfast.