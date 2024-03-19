83-Year-Old Japanese Fan Gifts 'RRR' Director SS Rajamouli 1000 Origami Cranes for Luck

During a special visit to Japan for the screening of his blockbuster movie 'RRR', director SS Rajamouli and his wife, Rama Rajamouli, were touched by an extraordinary gesture from an 83-year-old fan. This fan, braving the cold, personally handed over 1000 origami cranes to Rajamouli, a gift symbolizing good luck and health in Japanese culture. Rajamouli shared this heartfelt moment on X, expressing his deep gratitude for a gift he believes can never truly be repaid.

Symbolic Gesture of Appreciation

In Japan, origami cranes are traditionally made and given to loved ones to wish them good health and fortune. The 83-year-old fan's decision to create 1000 of these cranes for Rajamouli was inspired by the joy 'RRR' brought her. Along with the cranes, she included a card featuring images of herself with the film's stars, Jr NTR and Ram Charan, and a message welcoming Rajamouli to Japan, highlighting her affection for the movie and its creators.

Global Love for 'RRR'

The official X page of 'RRR' also highlighted the international acclaim and love the film continues to receive, particularly noting the enthusiasm from Japanese audiences even 513 days after its release in Japan. This ongoing support underscores the global impact of 'RRR', a film that has not only won an Oscar for Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu' but has also garnered critical acclaim and multiple awards worldwide.

Rajamouli's Reflection on the Gift

SS Rajamouli's response to the elderly fan's gesture underscores the deep emotional connection and impact cinema can have across cultures and generations. By sharing this experience, Rajamouli not only highlights the universal language of film but also pays tribute to the fans who continue to find joy and inspiration in his work. This story of cross-cultural appreciation and connection reflects the broader narrative of 'RRR's' global success and the power of storytelling to unite people.