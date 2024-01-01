en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Japan

7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Noto Peninsula, Japan; Triggers Tsunami Warning

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:58 am EST
7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Noto Peninsula, Japan; Triggers Tsunami Warning

A massive earthquake of magnitude 7.6 has rocked the Noto Peninsula in Japan, sparking a tsunami warning along the country’s western coast. The seismic event led to a tsunami wave that reached 1.2 meters in height, striking the town of Wajima, roughly 300 kilometers from Tokyo. The quake prompted immediate evacuation orders for residents in the affected areas, urging them to seek safety on higher grounds and maintain a safe distance from the coast.

Disruptions and Power Outages

Post-quake, train services in central and eastern Japan, including the operation of bullet trains, were disrupted. A significant power outage followed the event, which affected approximately 36,920 households as reported by Hokuriku Electric Power. The authorities have started inspections of nuclear reactors in the vicinity as a precautionary measure.

Role of Public Broadcaster NHK

The public broadcaster, NHK, played a critical role in disseminating information and safety instructions during this emergency. The broadcasting agency aired major tsunami warnings for Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama prefectures, advising people to evacuate to higher grounds or the upper floors of nearby buildings.

Reminders of Past Disasters

This event has brought back memories of the devastating earthquake and tsunami that struck northeastern Japan in 2011, claiming the lives of 18,000 people and triggering nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima. In the wake of this massive earthquake, Japan’s Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, assured the public of timely and accurate information.

0
Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Japan Earthquake: LastQuake App Proves Crucial in Seismic Risk Reduction

By BNN Correspondents

Significant Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Warning in Japan

By Safak Costu

Powerful Earthquake and Tsunami Warning Unsettle Central Japan

By BNN Correspondents

Tsunami Warning Issued for Russian Island Sakhalin Following Major Earthquake Off Japanese Coast

By BNN Correspondents

Japan Braces for Potential Tsunami Following Series of Earthquakes ...
@Disaster · 21 mins
Japan Braces for Potential Tsunami Following Series of Earthquakes ...
heart comment 0
Magnitude 7.6 Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Warning in Japan

By BNN Correspondents

Magnitude 7.6 Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Warning in Japan
Powerful Earthquakes Shake Western Japan, Disrupting High-Speed Rail Services

By BNN Correspondents

Powerful Earthquakes Shake Western Japan, Disrupting High-Speed Rail Services
Japan Shaken by 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake; No Irregularities Found at Shika Nuclear Plant

By BNN Correspondents

Japan Shaken by 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake; No Irregularities Found at Shika Nuclear Plant
Powerful 7.6-Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Western Japan: A Stark Reminder of Seismic Vulnerability

By BNN Correspondents

Powerful 7.6-Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Western Japan: A Stark Reminder of Seismic Vulnerability
Latest Headlines
World News
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
7 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
FDA Announces Voluntary Recall of Infant Formula Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
7 mins
FDA Announces Voluntary Recall of Infant Formula Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
Taiwan's Future with China: Democracy Holds the Key, Says President Tsai
7 mins
Taiwan's Future with China: Democracy Holds the Key, Says President Tsai
New Year Rings in Leadership and Achievements in Nigeria and Gujarat
8 mins
New Year Rings in Leadership and Achievements in Nigeria and Gujarat
Umair Niazi Appeals Nomination Rejection: Rawalpindi Tribunal Set for Historic Hearing
8 mins
Umair Niazi Appeals Nomination Rejection: Rawalpindi Tribunal Set for Historic Hearing
Xi Jinping Declares Taiwan's Reunification with China an 'Historical Inevitability'
9 mins
Xi Jinping Declares Taiwan's Reunification with China an 'Historical Inevitability'
Period Pants Tax Abolished: A Move Towards Menstrual Equity
9 mins
Period Pants Tax Abolished: A Move Towards Menstrual Equity
A Look Ahead: The Political Landscape of the 2024 U.S. Election Year
10 mins
A Look Ahead: The Political Landscape of the 2024 U.S. Election Year
Trump Accuses Biden of Election Rigging through Migrant Influx
10 mins
Trump Accuses Biden of Election Rigging through Migrant Influx
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
7 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
36 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
39 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
59 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
1 hour
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
1 hour
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
1 hour
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
1 hour
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
2 hours
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app