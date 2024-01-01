7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Noto Peninsula, Japan; Triggers Tsunami Warning

A massive earthquake of magnitude 7.6 has rocked the Noto Peninsula in Japan, sparking a tsunami warning along the country’s western coast. The seismic event led to a tsunami wave that reached 1.2 meters in height, striking the town of Wajima, roughly 300 kilometers from Tokyo. The quake prompted immediate evacuation orders for residents in the affected areas, urging them to seek safety on higher grounds and maintain a safe distance from the coast.

Disruptions and Power Outages

Post-quake, train services in central and eastern Japan, including the operation of bullet trains, were disrupted. A significant power outage followed the event, which affected approximately 36,920 households as reported by Hokuriku Electric Power. The authorities have started inspections of nuclear reactors in the vicinity as a precautionary measure.

Role of Public Broadcaster NHK

The public broadcaster, NHK, played a critical role in disseminating information and safety instructions during this emergency. The broadcasting agency aired major tsunami warnings for Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama prefectures, advising people to evacuate to higher grounds or the upper floors of nearby buildings.

Reminders of Past Disasters

This event has brought back memories of the devastating earthquake and tsunami that struck northeastern Japan in 2011, claiming the lives of 18,000 people and triggering nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima. In the wake of this massive earthquake, Japan’s Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, assured the public of timely and accurate information.