Japan

7.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Central Japan, Hong Kong Tour Group Safe

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 6:36 pm EST
7.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Central Japan, Hong Kong Tour Group Safe

A 7.6-magnitude earthquake, the largest ever recorded in the Noto Peninsula, rattled central Japan, issuing tsunami warnings for Niigata, Toyama, and Ishikawa prefectures. The quake’s epicenter, located in Ishikawa, was felt as far as 54km away in Toyama prefecture, where a Hong Kong tour group experienced minor tremors. Despite the seismic activity, the group’s itinerary remained unaffected, with travel agency EGL Tours confirming their safety and continued inland movement away from the coastal risk zones.

Impact on Travel

The earthquake’s impact on the travel industry appears minimal at this stage. The Travel Industry Council confirmed that no other travel agencies had guests in the Ishikawa area, which is not a regular destination for tour groups. The Hong Kong Immigration Department reported no requests for assistance from residents in Japan. Rail transport in the affected prefectures was temporarily halted, and the Hokuriku Shinkansen Bullet Train service was suspended, expected to resume operations on January 2.

Response and Aftermath

Despite the quake’s magnitude, fatalities were limited due to Japan’s stringent construction standards and earthquake protocols. Rescuers, aided by elements of Japan’s military, are currently working to evacuate residents trapped under rubble. In Wajima, the tremors triggered a large fire, engulfing several residential buildings, a stark testament to the earthquake’s might. The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of a continued high risk of building collapse and strong tremors for the next two to three days.

Feeling the Tremors Far and Wide

A journalist in Nagoya, Aichi prefecture, approximately 233km from the epicenter, also experienced the earthquake’s effects. A warning message was received before the strong shaking commenced. The hotel reassured guests of their safety, and no tsunami warnings were issued for Nagoya. This event highlights the far-reaching impact of seismic activity and serves as a stark reminder of the importance of preparedness and adherence to safety protocols.

Japan Travel & Tourism
