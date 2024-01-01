en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Western Japan

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:21 am EST
7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Western Japan

At a staggering 7.6 magnitude, an earthquake rocked Western Japan, illustrating the raw power of nature as a waterway leaped from its basin, mimicking the dramatic waves of an amusement park pool. The seismic event’s impact was felt far beyond the visible disturbance of water bodies, stirring immediate concerns for public safety and triggering disaster response protocols.

Arouse from the Deep: The Quake’s Reach

The earthquake’s epicenter was located in the Japan Sea, off the coast of Ishikawa, and its tremors resonated through the nearby prefectures. The aftershocks were far from benign: at least six homes laid ruins with their occupants trapped inside, and a fire was reported in the city of Wajima. The quake prompted the highest-level tsunami alert, with waves of 1.2 meters reported at the port of Wajima. Tsunami warnings also reached the shores of South Korea and parts of North Korea. Meanwhile, nuclear power plants near the epicenter stood resilient, with no reported irregularities.

Amidst a Public Holiday: Chaos and Concerns

The timing of the earthquake added to the chaos, striking in the middle of a public holiday. Residents and tourists alike were thrown into panic. The quake’s impact reverberated across infrastructure networks, causing a halt in train lines and high-speed rail services, and enforcing shutdowns at airports. Amidst the chaos, concerns peaked about potential effects on nuclear power plants. However, Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority confirmed no irregularities at these facilities along the Sea of Japan.

Unraveling the Aftermath: Damage and Warnings

The quake’s aftermath was a scene of disruption and concern. Power outages darkened over 36,000 households in Ishikawa and Toyama prefectures. In Ishikawa, the epicenter of the quake, a tsunami warning, and advisories were issued for residents to evacuate and prepare for possible aftershocks. Hazardous tsunami waves of up to 5 meters high were feared along the north coast of central Japan. Eventually, the major tsunami warning was downgraded to a regular tsunami, but authorities urged residents to remain on alert for further possible quakes and tsunamis. As Japan is one of the most quake-prone countries globally, the nation is constantly bracing for the next seismic event.

0
Disaster Japan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Earthquake in Ishikawa Prefecture: A Wake-Up Call for Building Resilience

By BNN Correspondents

Devastating 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan

By BNN Correspondents

Japan Shaken by Massive 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake: Destruction, Response, and Implications

By Rizwan Shah

Japan Rocked by Series of Earthquakes, Fires Engulf Wajima

By Rizwan Shah

Significant Flooding in Male' City: A Test of Resilience and Response ...
@Disaster · 15 mins
Significant Flooding in Male' City: A Test of Resilience and Response ...
heart comment 0
Pakistanis safe after powerful earthquake hits Japan, says ambassador

By Waqas Arain

Pakistanis safe after powerful earthquake hits Japan, says ambassador
Tornadoes: The Financial and Human Cost of Nature’s Whirlwind Fury

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Tornadoes: The Financial and Human Cost of Nature's Whirlwind Fury
Series of Earthquakes Rock Japan, Prompting Swift Response

By Rizwan Shah

Series of Earthquakes Rock Japan, Prompting Swift Response
Fire Devastates Furniture Shops in Kavule Bwaise: A Call for Better Safety Measures

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Fire Devastates Furniture Shops in Kavule Bwaise: A Call for Better Safety Measures
Latest Headlines
World News
NFL Regular Season Finale: Intense Playoff Scenarios Unfold
15 seconds
NFL Regular Season Finale: Intense Playoff Scenarios Unfold
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Revokes Expulsion of Veteran BJD Leader Damodar Rout
1 min
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Revokes Expulsion of Veteran BJD Leader Damodar Rout
RJD Ignites Debate on Religion and Tradition with Controversial 'Mental Slavery' Remark
2 mins
RJD Ignites Debate on Religion and Tradition with Controversial 'Mental Slavery' Remark
Drunk Driver in Hit-and-Run Accident: A Tale of Tragedy and Timely Intervention
2 mins
Drunk Driver in Hit-and-Run Accident: A Tale of Tragedy and Timely Intervention
Trump and Haley Emerge as Republican Front-Runners Ahead of Primary Season
3 mins
Trump and Haley Emerge as Republican Front-Runners Ahead of Primary Season
Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council Criticizes Ministers' Remarks on Christian Priests
4 mins
Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council Criticizes Ministers' Remarks on Christian Priests
Newstrack with Rahul Kanwal: Exploring the 2024 Political Landscape
4 mins
Newstrack with Rahul Kanwal: Exploring the 2024 Political Landscape
Tennis Titans Clash in 2024 United Cup: A Recap of Key Matches
5 mins
Tennis Titans Clash in 2024 United Cup: A Recap of Key Matches
Global New Year's Eve Protests Call for End to Gaza Conflict
5 mins
Global New Year's Eve Protests Call for End to Gaza Conflict
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
36 mins
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
2 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
2 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
3 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
4 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app