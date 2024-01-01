en English
Japan

7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan, Triggers Tsunami Warnings

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:10 am EST
7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan, Triggers Tsunami Warnings

On Monday afternoon, the earth rumbled and roared as a 7.5 magnitude earthquake rattled the serene landscape of Anamizu in Ishikawa prefecture, Japan. The seismic event struck at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers and the United States Geological Survey (USGS) pinpointed the earthquake’s epicenter approximately 42 kilometers northeast of Anamizu.

Tsunami Warnings and Initial Impact

As the earth’s crust ceased its violent dance, the Japan Meteorological Agency swiftly issued tsunami warnings for the coastal regions of western Japan. With an urgency matched only by the wave’s own relentless advance, the first tsunami waves crashed into the shores a mere 10 minutes after the earthquake. Social media instantly lit up with videos capturing this initial impact, showing towering waves of up to 1.2 meters at Wajima port in Ishikawa prefecture.

Damage and Injuries Report

In Suzu city, officials bore witness to a city shaken, reporting damage to buildings and injuries among residents. Yet, amidst the chaos, a glimmer of hope emerged as no deaths have been confirmed. But the earth was not yet done. A series of subsequent earthquakes shook the Noto region, including a 5.7 magnitude tremor and additional quakes ranging from 4.5 to 6.1 magnitude.

Warnings and Reactions

Japanese media highlighted the severity of the situation as three levels of tsunami warnings were issued. Social media served as a stark window to the unfolding disaster, showcasing significant road damage and destruction caused by the earthquake. In the face of this calamity, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stepped forward, assuring that authorities were rapidly assessing potential damage and prioritizing human lives. Meanwhile, tsunami threats extended their reach, reported in South Korea and eastern Russia, adding a global dimension to this local catastrophe.

Japan
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

