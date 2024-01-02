en English
Disaster

7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan’s Western Coastline

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:03 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:22 am EST
7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan’s Western Coastline

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.5 rocked the western coastline of Japan on Monday, resulting in the tragic loss of at least four lives. The seismic event took place in Ishikawa prefecture, located on the Sea of Japan side of Honshu, Japan’s largest island, at 4:10 p.m. local time. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported the quake, while Japanese authorities estimated the magnitude at 7.6. The earthquake was part of a chain of over 50 tremors, each with a magnitude of 3.2 or higher, that rattled the region on New Year’s Day.

Tsunami Alerts and Evacuation Orders

A major tsunami warning was issued for Ishikawa, along with lower-level alerts for other parts of western Japan’s coast. Citizens were urged to evacuate to higher ground as tsunami waves were expected to reach up to 3 meters high in certain areas. Smaller tsunami waves had already reached the coastline, as reported by NHK TV. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued tsunami warnings for coastal prefectures including Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama. Additionally, Russia and South Korea also issued tsunami warnings and advisories for their eastern coastal regions.

(Read Also: Japan Rocked by Powerful New Year’s Day Earthquake: Lives Lost, Mass Evacuations Underway)

Impact on Infrastructure and Services

In the aftermath of the earthquake, power outages affected over 36,000 households in Ishikawa and Toyama. The seismic event also caused disruptions to flights and rail services, as well as phone and internet connections. High-speed rail services to Ishikawa were suspended, and some flights were forced to turn back midair. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged residents to remain alert for more potential quakes and to promptly evacuate areas where tsunamis were expected.

(Read Also: Japan Shaken by Major Quakes, Political Unrest in India, and Updates from Entertainment and Cricket)

Japan’s Seismic History

Japan has a long history of seismic activity. The most devastating recent event was the earthquake and tsunami that hit the northeastern part of the country on March 11, 2011. No irregularities were reported at nuclear plants along the Sea of Japan, including the five active reactors at the Ohi and Takahama plants, following Monday’s earthquake.

Disaster Japan Weather
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

