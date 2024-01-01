en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Central Japan: A Reminder of Seismic Vulnerability

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:09 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 5:06 am EST
7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Central Japan: A Reminder of Seismic Vulnerability

A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.4 has struck central Japan, as reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The tremor was centered in the region of Kanto, with its epicenter located at a significant depth— a factor that may have curtailed the extent of damage and casualties. Nevertheless, the quake was felt strongly in the surrounding areas, including the nation’s capital, Tokyo, where buildings swayed and transportation services were temporarily disrupted.

Immediate Response and Global Support

In the face of the seismic event, the Japanese authorities promptly implemented emergency protocols, assessing the condition of the infrastructure and providing aid to the affected populations. International support was immediately forthcoming, as various aid organizations and countries offered their assistance to Japan. This collective response underscores the importance of global solidarity in the wake of natural disasters.

(Read Also: Japan Hit by Major Earthquake: Government Responds with Coordinated Efforts)

Rekindling Memories of the 2011 Tohoku Disaster

The recent earthquake is a stark reminder of the devastating 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami. Japan’s vulnerability to seismic events is well-known, and this latest incident underscores the continuous need for vigilance and preparedness. The country’s commitment to building resilient communities is more crucial than ever.

(Read Also: Japan on High Alert for Potential Major Earthquake)

Seismic Activity: A Recurring Threat

Japan has experienced several earthquakes in 2023, including a 6.5 magnitude quake in Ishikawa prefecture in May. Despite its well-established seismic preparedness, the nation remains at high risk due to its geographical location. The recent tremor, with its subsequent tsunami warning, is yet another reminder of the persistent threat posed by seismic activity.

Read More

0
International Relations Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

China Media Group's New Year Address: Recounting a Year of Achievements and Looking Forward

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Venezuela Reacts to British Warship Deployment with Military Exercises

By Ebenezer Mensah

Africa at the Crossroads: Navigating the New Era of Global Engagement

By Shivani Chauhan

Egypt Nears Completion of Free Trade Agreement with Eurasian Economic Union

By Ebenezer Mensah

2024: The Year of Unprecedented Elections and Potential Global Power S ...
@Elections · 56 mins
2024: The Year of Unprecedented Elections and Potential Global Power S ...
heart comment 0
Kenyan President Emerges as Global Climate Champion

By Safak Costu

Kenyan President Emerges as Global Climate Champion
Kenyan President Emerges as Global Climate Champion

By Israel Ojoko

Kenyan President Emerges as Global Climate Champion
Russian Forces in Ukraine Use North Korean Artillery: A Troubling Connection

By BNN Correspondents

Russian Forces in Ukraine Use North Korean Artillery: A Troubling Connection
Russia Announces Presidency Motto for BRICS 2024 Amidst Economic Stability and Conflict

By Safak Costu

Russia Announces Presidency Motto for BRICS 2024 Amidst Economic Stability and Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
India Ushers in 2024: A Year of Promise and Celebration
4 mins
India Ushers in 2024: A Year of Promise and Celebration
Holly Jay-Smith: 'This Morning' Star Reveals Battle with Bone Tumors
6 mins
Holly Jay-Smith: 'This Morning' Star Reveals Battle with Bone Tumors
Illinois SAFE-T Act: A Damaging Blow to Law Enforcement?
8 mins
Illinois SAFE-T Act: A Damaging Blow to Law Enforcement?
Anambra Health Commissioner Disappointed by State of Hospitals, Announces Strict Measures
9 mins
Anambra Health Commissioner Disappointed by State of Hospitals, Announces Strict Measures
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis After Motherhood
9 mins
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis After Motherhood
Celebrity Health and Fitness: Unveiling the Secrets of the Stars
15 mins
Celebrity Health and Fitness: Unveiling the Secrets of the Stars
Contrasting Fortunes in Basketball: Dissecting Performances and Fan Reactions
15 mins
Contrasting Fortunes in Basketball: Dissecting Performances and Fan Reactions
Year in Review: Inspiring Stories from a Challenging 2023
16 mins
Year in Review: Inspiring Stories from a Challenging 2023
The Wall Street Journal Unveils Fitness Initiative for 2024
17 mins
The Wall Street Journal Unveils Fitness Initiative for 2024
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
1 hour
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
1 hour
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
2 hours
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
2 hours
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2 hours
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
2 hours
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
2 hours
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
2 hours
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
2 hours
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app