Japan

6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Hakodate, Japan: Immediate Response and Ongoing Vigilance

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:15 am EST
6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Hakodate, Japan: Immediate Response and Ongoing Vigilance

On December 28, a significant earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 struck the region of Hakodate, Japan, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). The seismic event, part of the ongoing activity associated with the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire,’ was carefully monitored and reported by the JMA, underscoring the country’s preparedness and commitment to public safety in the face of such natural disasters.

Earthquake Details: Time and Location

The offshore earthquake occurred in the North Pacific Ocean, near the southern Kuril Islands, at around 19:15 local time. The epicenter was approximately 114 km (71 miles) southeast of Kuril’sk and 23 km (14 miles) deep. Moderate shaking was likely felt in parts of the southern Kuril Islands and the far northeastern part of Sapporo, Japan.

Immediate Aftermath and Response

Initial reports did not indicate any casualties or significant damage, although some impact is possible in areas close to the epicenter. Authorities are expected to conduct comprehensive damage assessments, especially in remote areas, which could take several hours. In the meantime, officials may temporarily shut down transportation infrastructure in the affected area to inspect for potential damage. Minor disruptions could occur during these shutdowns, but services are likely to resume quickly if no damage is found.

Continued Vigilance for Aftershocks and Further Seismic Activity

Residents in the tremor zone are advised to be prepared for potential utility outages and to consider vacating multistory buildings until their structural integrity can be confirmed. As the JMA continues to monitor seismic activity, the public is urged to stay informed and prepared for aftershocks. Over the past seven days, the JMA has reported a total of 149 earthquakes with a magnitude of 4.0 or greater within a radius of 15,000 miles.

As the nation grapples with the latest seismic event, the importance of reliable information during such times is paramount. Emergency hotlines and resources, such as the disinformation report hotline, provide critical tools for the public, reinforcing the need for vigilance and preparedness in a region known for its seismic activity.

Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

