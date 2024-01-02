en English
Disaster

Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

In a shocking turn of events, the western region of Japan has been rattled by a sequence of powerful earthquakes, resulting in a death toll of 55 and causing substantial damage to infrastructure. The most severe of these quakes, registering a magnitude of 7.6, instigated a series of aftershocks that continue to reverberate through Ishikawa prefecture and adjacent areas.

Unprecedented Destruction in Japan

The devastating impact is evident in the ruins of thousands of buildings, vehicles, and boats, with Japanese media outlets reporting tens of thousands of homes decimated. The government spokesperson, Yoshimasa Hayashi, confirms that 17 individuals have sustained grave injuries. Aside from the human toll, the earthquake also disrupted power and water supplies and inflicted damage on nuclear plants and semiconductor production facilities, posing significant challenges to the country’s recovery and reconstruction process.

Epstein Scandal Developments

Meanwhile, in the United States, the Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking scandal takes a new turn. A federal judge in New York is poised to reveal the identities of over 150 individuals implicated in the scandal. Despite the expiry of the deadline for objections to the unsealing of these names, it is speculated that many of them are already familiar to the public, with some not raising objections to their disclosure. Prominent figures like former US President Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew have been mentioned in these documents.

Scandinavia’s Severe Winter

On a different note, Finland and Sweden are grappling with their coldest winter temperatures, which have plummeted to a staggering minus 40 degrees Celsius. This extreme cold has resulted in transportation disruptions, leading to the closure of major highways and the suspension of ferry lines. The rail traffic in Sweden’s Arctic north has been particularly affected.

Ethiopia’s Maritime Progress

Lastly, Ethiopia has made a noteworthy advancement towards reestablishing maritime access by signing an agreement with the autonomous Somali region of Somaliland. This contract allows Ethiopia to lease a 12.4-mile stretch of Somaliland’s coastline to construct a marine force base, marking a significant step forward since losing its sea access following Eritrea’s secession in 1993.

Disaster United States World
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

