Japan and Australia Leverage Minilateralism to Counter Economic Coercion in Indo-Pacific

In a strategic shift towards bolstering regional resilience against economic coercion, Japan and Australia are intensifying their focus on minilateralism within the Indo-Pacific. This approach aims not only to counteract geoeconomic pressures, notably from China, but also to foster a more robust, rules-based economic order. By collaborating closely with like-minded nations, these two middle powers are spearheading initiatives that blend economic interests with security objectives, signaling a nuanced pivot in regional geopolitics.

Advertisment

Minilateralism: A Strategic Pivot

Japan and Australia's pivot towards minilateralism emerges against a backdrop of escalating geoeconomic tensions within the Indo-Pacific. Both nations have experienced economic coercion firsthand, with Japan facing export bans from China over the Senkaku/Diaoyu islands dispute and Australia subjected to trade restrictions as a form of diplomatic rebuke. These incidents underscore the vulnerability of regional states to economic pressures exerted by major powers. Minilateralism, characterized by its agility and adaptability, offers a promising avenue for Japan and Australia to cultivate resilience among smaller groupings of aligned countries, thereby diluting the efficacy of coercive economic tactics.

Building New Alliances

Advertisment

Recent developments indicate a burgeoning commitment to minilateral cooperation, with Japan and Australia at the helm of several promising initiatives. The Quad, traditionally viewed through a security lens, is increasingly embracing geoeconomic dimensions, with efforts to enhance supply chain resilience among member countries. Furthermore, the Trilateral Infrastructure Partnership and the Partners in the Blue Pacific are testaments to the growing recognition of economic collaboration as a bulwark against coercion. These minilateral frameworks, though nascent, represent strategic attempts to knit a tighter web of economic interdependence and shared norms among Indo-Pacific nations.

Opportunities and Challenges Ahead

The path forward for Japan and Australia in leveraging minilateralism to counter economic coercion is fraught with both opportunities and challenges. Engaging with key regional players like Indonesia, which possesses significant geoeconomic potential, particularly in the realm of critical minerals, is imperative. Moreover, fostering deeper cooperation with India and Southeast Asian countries will be crucial in building a cohesive front against economic pressures. However, the success of these initiatives hinges on the ability to present a united front that can offer viable economic alternatives to China's dominant position, while also navigating the complexities of regional geopolitics.

In the pursuit of a more resilient Indo-Pacific, Japan and Australia's strategic embrace of minilateralism marks a significant shift in regional dynamics. By fostering economic cooperation that transcends traditional security alliances, these middle powers are charting a new course towards safeguarding regional stability and prosperity. As they continue to build and expand their minilateral 'webs' of cooperation, the ultimate test will be their capacity to forge lasting partnerships that can withstand the pressures of an increasingly contested geopolitical landscape.