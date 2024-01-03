en English
Business

Unjust Charges by National Water Commission Leave Queens Court Residents in Distress

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:20 am EST
Unjust Charges by National Water Commission Leave Queens Court Residents in Distress

In a distressing turn of events, residents of the Queens Court Apartments in the Corporate Area of Jamaica find themselves grappling with a financial burden due to an untimely and unjust charge. The National Water Commission (NWC), which upgraded its sewer line on Constant Spring Road in 2020, has been billing the residents for sewerage services that they are unable to utilize.

The Unanticipated Financial Burden

Between June and December 2020, the residents were charged over $1 million. This unexpected levy was imposed despite the complex’s inability to connect to the NWC’s sewer system. The complex’s topography, characterized by a negative slope, has rendered connection to the system a daunting, if not impossible, task. To add to the residents’ woes, they have already been paying for private sewerage, which means they are now facing the strain of dual sewerage charges.

The Challenge of Connection

With the property’s negative slope, connection to the NWC system would necessitate the installation of a lift station and pumps. This would result in a hefty price tag for the residents—around $5 million, in addition to other underlying costs. This is a financial feat that the residents, already grappling with the unexpected charges from the NWC, are unable to undertake.

Seeking Intervention

In a bid to alleviate their predicament, the apartment’s management has appealed to the NWC for guidance and a waiver. Furthermore, the residents have sought intervention from the Public Defender and Prime Minister’s offices. An appeal to the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) has been pending since September. As they continue to struggle with the financial strain of the dual sewerage charges, the residents are left in an anxious limbo, awaiting a decision.

Business Jamaica
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

