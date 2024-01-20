Traffic Modifications in Jamaica for 'Bob Marley: One Love' Film Premiere

In a significant development, Jamaica's National Works Agency (NWA) has declared a series of traffic modifications in the Corporate Area. These changes, scheduled for January 23, are designed to accommodate the much-anticipated premiere of the film 'Bob Marley: One Love' at the iconic Carib Theatre. The alterations will be in effect from noon until midnight and will involve road closures and one-way traffic conversions on several key streets.

Details of Traffic Modifications

In the lead-up to this high-profile film premiere, Slipe Road will be completely closed between Orange Street and Half-Way Tree Road. Meanwhile, Old Hope Road will transform into a one-way thoroughfare northbound between Half-Way Tree Road and Caledonia Avenue. Other roads to witness similar one-way conversions include Studio One Boulevard and Retirement Road, both between Lyndhurst Road and Half-Way Tree Road. Furthermore, there will be additional closures on Studio One Boulevard between Slipe Pen Road and Slipe Road, along with Admiral Pen Road.

Reorganization of Public Transportation

In a bid to streamline traffic flow during this event, taxis and coasters will be relocated to designated locations. Despite these changes, buses from the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) will continue their regular travel routes on Slipe Road. To facilitate attendees, parking for the event has been arranged at the National Heroes Circle.

Role of Jamaica Constabulary Force

Ensuring smooth traffic management during the event, the Jamaica Constabulary Force will oversee all traffic control measures. As a result of these changes, Carib Theatre will remain closed to regular patrons during the specified times. The public is strongly advised to follow the directions of police officers stationed at various intersections and road closure points.