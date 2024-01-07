TGL Announces Expansion into Trinidad, Appoints New CEO

In a strategic move that signals its ambitious growth plans, Jamaican sales force development company Think Grow Lead (TGL) has announced the opening of its first regional office in Trinidad. This development coincides with the appointment of a new CEO, Johanna Samuels, marking a significant phase in TGL’s regional expansion strategy.

TGL’s Vision for Regional Expansion

The decision to expand into Trinidad follows TGL’s successful contracts and the high demand for its TGL School of Sales and Sales Management in the country. Trinidad’s robust economy and growth potential make it an ideal launchpad for TGL’s broader vision of establishing a formidable presence across the Caribbean.

The transition of former group managing director, Paul Bryan, to the role of regional sales director further underscores the company’s commitment to this vision. As Duane Lue-Fung, TGL Group’s founder and Chairman, emphasized, bringing new leadership onboard is vital to fostering growth and innovation within the company.

Johanna Samuels: A Strategic Appointment

Johanna Samuels, the newly appointed CEO, assumes her role as of January 2, 2024. With over a decade of experience in human resource development, people operations, and change management, Samuels is uniquely positioned to steer the company’s expansion plans. She holds a BSc in Psychology from The University of the West Indies and boasts several leadership training credentials.

TGL: Transforming the Sales Experience

Think Grow Lead distinguishes itself by offering a range of development programs designed to radically transform the educational experience for sales professionals. The company’s approach is centered on enhancing knowledge, skills, attitudes, and competencies essential for thriving in competitive sales environments. The expansion into Trinidad is a testament to TGL’s commitment to evolving sales education and nurturing sales talent in the region.