en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

TGL Announces Expansion into Trinidad, Appoints New CEO

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:21 am EST
TGL Announces Expansion into Trinidad, Appoints New CEO

In a strategic move that signals its ambitious growth plans, Jamaican sales force development company Think Grow Lead (TGL) has announced the opening of its first regional office in Trinidad. This development coincides with the appointment of a new CEO, Johanna Samuels, marking a significant phase in TGL’s regional expansion strategy.

TGL’s Vision for Regional Expansion

The decision to expand into Trinidad follows TGL’s successful contracts and the high demand for its TGL School of Sales and Sales Management in the country. Trinidad’s robust economy and growth potential make it an ideal launchpad for TGL’s broader vision of establishing a formidable presence across the Caribbean.

The transition of former group managing director, Paul Bryan, to the role of regional sales director further underscores the company’s commitment to this vision. As Duane Lue-Fung, TGL Group’s founder and Chairman, emphasized, bringing new leadership onboard is vital to fostering growth and innovation within the company.

Johanna Samuels: A Strategic Appointment

Johanna Samuels, the newly appointed CEO, assumes her role as of January 2, 2024. With over a decade of experience in human resource development, people operations, and change management, Samuels is uniquely positioned to steer the company’s expansion plans. She holds a BSc in Psychology from The University of the West Indies and boasts several leadership training credentials.

TGL: Transforming the Sales Experience

Think Grow Lead distinguishes itself by offering a range of development programs designed to radically transform the educational experience for sales professionals. The company’s approach is centered on enhancing knowledge, skills, attitudes, and competencies essential for thriving in competitive sales environments. The expansion into Trinidad is a testament to TGL’s commitment to evolving sales education and nurturing sales talent in the region.

0
Business Jamaica Trinidad and Tobago
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Navigating the Post-COVID Job Market: The Impact of Social Media on Recruitment
As the world grapples with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the job market has experienced a dramatic shift. The traditional methods of recruitment have evolved, with social media playing a crucial role in how employers assess potential candidates. This digital revolution in the job sector is not just an ephemeral trend but a new
Navigating the Post-COVID Job Market: The Impact of Social Media on Recruitment
Camden Market Crowned UK's Favourite in Recent Study
7 mins ago
Camden Market Crowned UK's Favourite in Recent Study
Spar Convenience Store in Fernhill Heath Closes Permanently
10 mins ago
Spar Convenience Store in Fernhill Heath Closes Permanently
Former Landlords of The Ploughman to Open New Micropub in Peterborough
3 mins ago
Former Landlords of The Ploughman to Open New Micropub in Peterborough
Historic Hazlehurst Arms Pub in Chell to Undergo Major Renovation
3 mins ago
Historic Hazlehurst Arms Pub in Chell to Undergo Major Renovation
The Harrihars: A Tale of Faith and Perseverance
6 mins ago
The Harrihars: A Tale of Faith and Perseverance
Latest Headlines
World News
The Capitol Riot Shooting: Unraveling the Ashli Babbitt Case
2 mins
The Capitol Riot Shooting: Unraveling the Ashli Babbitt Case
Theianna-Lee Terrelonge Sets New Personal Best at JC/Pure Water Meet
2 mins
Theianna-Lee Terrelonge Sets New Personal Best at JC/Pure Water Meet
Chicago Blackhawks Grapple with Injury Woes: Connor Bedard Sidelined
2 mins
Chicago Blackhawks Grapple with Injury Woes: Connor Bedard Sidelined
Dengue Fever in Sabah: 11 Deaths Recorded in 2023
2 mins
Dengue Fever in Sabah: 11 Deaths Recorded in 2023
Record Drug-Related Deaths in England and Wales: A Crisis Unveiled
2 mins
Record Drug-Related Deaths in England and Wales: A Crisis Unveiled
Chicago Blackhawks Face Major Setback as Injuries Mount
3 mins
Chicago Blackhawks Face Major Setback as Injuries Mount
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes: A Clash of Titans in the BBL 2023-24
3 mins
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes: A Clash of Titans in the BBL 2023-24
Culinary Revolution at British Football Stadiums: More than Just a Game
3 mins
Culinary Revolution at British Football Stadiums: More than Just a Game
Chicago Blackhawks' Struggle: Rising Star Bedard Sidelined
3 mins
Chicago Blackhawks' Struggle: Rising Star Bedard Sidelined
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
59 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
1 hour
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
1 hour
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
3 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
3 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
3 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
4 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
9 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
10 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app